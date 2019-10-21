OnePlus 8 Pro renders show punch-hole selfie camera, quad rear cameras

Source: 91Mobiles

For OnePlus, 2019 has been an eventful year as the company launched four smartphones and its first smart TV at three different events. The recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro is the company’s most high-end smartphone to date, which comes in less than six months from the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, while the launch of OnePlus 8 is almost six months away, a full press render of its Pro version has leaked on the Internet. The OnePlus 8 Pro will allegedly come with a fourth camera at the back while the selfie cameras will be equipped in a punch-hole setup on the curved display.

As per the leaked renders, shared by 91Mobiles in partnership with the Twitter tipster who goes by @OnLeaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the brand’s first smartphone with a quad-camera setup at the back. The fourth camera is said to be a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) camera, sitting next to the vertical stack of the three other cameras. Also, for the first time, a OnePlus phone will have a punch-hole camera on the display, much like the ones we have seen on Honor View 20 and Samsung Galaxy S10+. OnePlus 8 Pro can be seen in a grey finish on a glass back, although there could be more colour variants that will supposedly leak over time until the launch.

OnePlus 8 Pro is said to pack a little bigger display than the OnePlus 8’s. The former will have a 6.65-inch display while the latter gets a 6.5-inch screen, as per the report. Both the models will have a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED Display, as confirmed by OnePlus co-founder and director for global operations, Carl Pei at the OnePlus 7T launch back in September. There will be a curved-design display on the OnePlus 8 Pro, much similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro. A USB-C port will reside at the bottom, next to a redesigned speaker grille, as shown in the renders. Also, now that OnePlus 8 Pro is claimed to have a punch-hole camera, the pop-up slider is nowhere to be seen in the renders, possibly hinting at the latter’s death.

For now, the OnePlus 8 Pro pricing is not abundantly clear but it is expected to be around Rs 50,000, which is around $699.