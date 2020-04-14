OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to launch today: How to watch livestream and everything we think we know about OnePlus’ new phones

The launch will be livestreamed on the OnePlus official website and YouTube channel starting 8:30PM IST. (Photo credit: winfuture.de)

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 8 series later tonight. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are of course incoming but there will be more surprises, including the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds that OnePlus has already confirmed. Plus, we may also be looking at a few brand new OnePlus accessories to tag along. None of these products are a secret by the way since they’ve all leaked extensively ahead of D-day.

Still, there’s nothing like an official confirmation. We will get that later tonight. OnePlus, as usual, is launching its new products for all its global markets simultaneously including India. We at the Financial Express Online will be covering the OnePlus 8 series launch event at length as it happens, to keep you updated about everything that OnePlus announces later tonight. So stay tuned for more. In the meantime, here’s how you can watch the OnePlus launch event live — from your home. Plus, everything we think we know about OnePlus’ upcoming devices.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 launch: How to watch live stream in India

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones (and more) through an online-only keynote event. The launch will be livestreamed on the OnePlus official website and YouTube channel starting 8:30PM IST. You can also watch it here.

“I know many of you are looking forward to the coming OnePlus launch. This is something more than 2,000 people at OnePlus have been working on for over a year, so naturally we want to share it with everyone,” OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau wrote on Twitter recently before OnePlus went out and confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 14.

The OnePlus 8 series launch comes amid the Coronavirus crisis. It may not be the best time to launch a new product, especially a new smartphone, but evidently, the show must go on. Be that as it may, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus deals with India’s ongoing Coronavirus lockdown scenario to sell its new products in the country.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: How to attend online OnePlus pop-up event in India

OnePlus pop-up events allow fans and enthusiasts to get a first-hand look at the company’s new offerings hours after launch. The whole point of a OnePlus pop-up event is to let potential buyers go hands-on with a new OnePlus product before anyone else in the world. They are the first ones who can buy these products as well. As a token of appreciation, OnePlus also gives these early adopters exclusive merchandise — for free.

With the ongoing Coronavirus crisis this year, OnePlus’ pop-up event is also going online. Also, because several parts of the world are in the midst of a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, this year’s OnePlus pop-up event is a Europe-only affair. OnePlus will not hold any pop-up event for the OnePlus 8 series in India.

“This year, with the global situation, your health and safety come first. We are creating a special online pop-up experience, for those in the EU that you’ll be able to enjoy from the comfort of your own home,” OnePlus announced in a blog post recently.

For those in Europe, the OnePlus 8 series exclusive pop-up packaging has already leaked online giving us a good look at what could be in store. We’re looking at —

OnePlus 8/OnePlus 8 Pro retail unit

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

Three OnePlus cases: Clear, Karbon and Sandstone in Cyan

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: All the confirmed specs

Let’s start with the design. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in a brand-new colourway — a first for OnePlus. Most likely, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come in Glacial Green. Most likely because OnePlus hasn’t explicitly mentioned if this particular flavour will be exclusive to one model.

Now the display. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will jump to a 120Hz high refresh rate ‘fluid’ display. OnePlus in fact has gone a step ahead and claimed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have the “best smartphone display in 2020.” It will further come with an AMOLED panel sourced from Samsung, boasting of a QHD+ resolution and 4096-level of automatic brightness control, in addition to that 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, the phone will support MEMC technology, seen in high-end TVs, for seemingly smoother video playback. Display specialists at DisplayMate have already given the OnePlus 8 Pro a rating of A+.

Coming to core hardware, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will also be OnePlus’ first phone to support wireless charging. More precisely, the OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30W fast wireless charging. OnePlus has announced a dedicated Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger, ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch, that will be required to fully realize the potential of its new high speed wireless charging technology. It will also be possible to wirelessly charge the OnePlus 8 Pro using a third-party Qi wireless charger but you’ll have to make do with slower charging — 5W or 10W (EPP standard). OnePlus claims its Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger will be able to charge the OnePlus 8 Pro from 1% to 50% in only half an hour.

Last but not the least, the OnePlus 8 series will be 5G-only which means there will be no 4G option at all.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: All the rumoured specs

While OnePlus has revealed many key hardware details of the OnePlus 8 series, there’s still a lot that it has kept for launch. Sadly, rumour mills have leaked everything that there’s to know about the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 leaving literally nothing to the imagination. To avoid duplication with specifics listed above, we will only talk about things that are ‘explicitly’ rumoured here.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly have a 6.78-inch display with a 3168×1440 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and HDR10+ support. It will come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Under the hood, it is said to come with a 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast charging (wired).

The OnePlus 8 Pro is further said to come with two 48MP cameras, plus an 8MP camera and another 5MP camera on the back. More precisely, the OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly have a 48MP main (Sony IMX689), 48MP (IMX586) ultra-wide with 120-degree field-of-view, 8MP telephoto for 3X optical zoom camera, and another 5MP colour filter. On the front, it is said to come with a 16MP camera embedded inside a punch-hole cutout.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly be the first phone from OnePlus to bag an IP-rating — IP68 certification.

The OnePlus 8 is meanwhile said to come with a smaller 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with a toned down 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with three cameras on the back – a 48MP main (Sony IMX586), 16MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it is said to come with the same 16MP camera inside the same OnePlus 8 Pro-like punch-hole cutout. The OnePlus 8 is further said to come with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The OnePlus 8 is also said to skip out on any IP rating. It will reportedly come in the same RAM and storage options as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Both the phones are said to come with stereo speakers and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Ultramarine Blue (matte finish) colourways. The OnePlus 8 is said to come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Interstellar Glow colours.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: All the rumoured prices

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will reportedly come in two configurations, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. While the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to cost around Euros 929 (roughly Rs 77,000), the top-end model of the phone is said to cost around Euros 1,019 (roughly Rs 84,500).

The base variant of the OnePlus 8 is said to cost around Euros 729 (roughly Rs 60,500), the top-end model of the phone is said to cost around Euros 829 (roughly Rs 69,000). Both the phones will reportedly start selling in Europe from April 30.