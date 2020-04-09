OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 leaked in full days ahead of launch, here are all the specs and prices

OnePlus 8 series will officially be launched on April 14. (Photo credit: winfuture.de)

OnePlus 8 series will officially be launched on April 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 120Hz display, 30W fast wireless charging, and 5G connectivity in tow. Full hardware specs and pricing of the OnePlus 8 series, which will have a vanilla OnePlus 8 and a more powerful Pro version, have been leaked online days ahead of launch leaving literally nothing to the imagination. We already have a rough idea about what these phones would look like as well.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 rumoured pricing

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will reportedly come in two configurations, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. While the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to cost around Euros 929 (roughly Rs 77,000), the top-end model of the phone is said to cost around Euros 1,019 (roughly Rs 84,500). The base variant of the OnePlus 8 is said to cost around Euros 729 (roughly Rs 60,500), the top-end model of the phone is said to cost around Euros 829 (roughly Rs 69,000). Both the phones will reportedly start selling in Europe from April 30.

OnePlus 8 Pro rumoured specs, features

The OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3168×1440) Super AMOLED display (with confirmed 120Hz high refresh rate), Corning Gorilla Glass protection and HDR10+ support. (The phone has been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor) paired with up to 12GB RAM (LPDDR5 confirmed) and up to 256GB storage (UFS 3.0 confirmed) under the hood. The phone is said to run Android 10-based OxygenOS software and pack a 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 3W reverse wireless charging (30W fast wireless charging confirmed).

The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to come with two 48MP cameras, plus an 8MP camera and another 5MP camera on the back. More precisely, the OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly have a 48MP main (Sony IMX689), 48MP (IMX586) ultra-wide with 120-degree field-of-view, 8MP telephoto for 3X optical zoom camera, and another 5MP colour filter. On the front, it is said to come with a 16MP camera embedded inside a punch-hole cutout.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is further said to be the first phone from OnePlus to bag an IP-rating — IP68 certification.

The OnePlus 8 is meanwhile said to come with a smaller 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with a toned down 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with three cameras on the back – a 48MP main (Sony IMX586), 16MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it is said to come with the same 16MP camera inside the same OnePlus 8 Pro-like punch-hole cutout. The OnePlus 8 is further said to come with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The OnePlus 8 is also said to skip out on any IP rating. The processor inside will be the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Both the phones are said to come with stereo speakers and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Ultramarine Blue (matte finish) colourways. The OnePlus 8 is said to come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Interstellar Glow colours.