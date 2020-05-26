OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 just beat the PS4 and Xbox with this new feature

OnePlus says the OnePlus 8 series will be available in India from May 29.

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 just became the first products in their category to “officially” run Fortnite at 90fps beating both the PS4 and Xbox where gamers are still stuck with the conventional 60fps. The reason why we say that the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are the first such products in their category is because Apple’s iPad Pro beats all the aforementioned devices by running the popular Battle Royale game at a much smoother 120fps.

OnePlus announced on Tuesday that it has tied up with Fortnite-maker Epic Games to bring 90Hz playback on the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz panel, so it’s actually a bummer that OnePlus and Epic Games aren’t making full use of its faster (relative to the OnePlus 8) screen but at least, it’s a start for smartphones. The OnePlus 8 has a 90Hz panel. OnePlus said the update to enable 90fps Fortnite playback is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. Both the phones aren’t officially available for buying in India at this point of time, but they will be from May 29.

“With the rollout currently underway, the OnePlus 8 series is now the first line of smartphones able to run Fortnite on the Unreal Engine at 90FPS, which is the fastest frame rate ever available for Fortnite on a smartphone,” OnePlus said in a statement, adding that the “entire endeavor to bring 90FPS to Fortnite on the OnePlus 8 took months of development.”

Sadly, it seems 90fps Fortnite playback will be limited to the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro can play Fortnite at a “maximum” of 60fps even though they also come with a 90Hz panel.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus-Epic Games partnership goes beyond enabling 90Hz playback on the OnePlus 8 series. OnePlus said OnePlus users who have a OnePlus 6 and newer can now download Fortnite via “One-touch” easy installation of the Epic Games App through the “Game Space” app.