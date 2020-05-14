OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India availability announced; here’s how you can buy them with up to Rs 3,000 discount

OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will finally be available for buying in India from May 29, OnePlus announced through its Red Cable Club program. To recall, OnePlus had also dropped OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 India prices similarly. The Red Cable Club is a lifetime free program available for all OnePlus users that gives them access to exclusive benefits and rewards — in this case, an early access to the India prices and availability details of OnePlus’ new products. A broader reveal for all is expected anytime now.

E-commerce platform Amazon has been accepting orders for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 amid India’s ongoing coronavirus lockdown (even before Lockdown 3.0 when e-commerce websites were banned to sell non-essentials like smartphones in the country). The phones have been available for “pre-booking”, though without any mention when deliveries will commence. Potential buyers could “purchase” a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 starting from May 11, as per the pre-book offer, though it seems like placeholder text now since OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 actual sales haven’t started yet.

All this changes now however with the Government of India allowing e-commerce platforms to resume full operations in orange and green zones of the country — which is how OnePlus has been able to come out with availability details of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 finally.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India prices

While the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB/128GB will sell for Rs 54,999, the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will cost Rs 59,999. The base variant of the OnePlus 8 with 6GB/128GB will meanwhile sell for Rs 41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will cost Rs 49,999. There’s also an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 that will be available for Rs 44,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Ultramarine Blue (matte finish) colourways. The OnePlus 8 will come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Interstellar Glow colours.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India availability

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will be available for buying in India from May 29 from Amazon India, OnePlus’ own online store, and from across select retail stores.

OnePlus didn’t host any OnePlus pop-up event in India that would have allowed fans and enthusiasts to get a first-hand look at the company’s new offerings hours after launch. It’s still going ahead with launching an “exclusive” pop-up bundle for both phones in India. Each bundle will include:

OnePlus 8/OnePlus 8 Pro retail unit

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus cases: Karbon and Sandstone in Cyan

OnePlus’ Red Cable Club members can “only” buy these OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 pop-up bundles on May 28 — a day ahead of actual sales.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 launch offers

SBI credit card users will be eligible for Rs 3,000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 Pro and Rs 2,000 instant discount on OnePlus 8. OnePlus will also offer an opportunity for buyers to purchase the phonse at one-third of the value, while paying the remaining amount in low-cost EMIs for 12 months. OnePlus is partnering with Bajaj Finance for this scheme.

OnePlus 7T Pro gets huge price cut in India

OnePlus has also dropped the price of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India. The 8GB/256GB Haze Blue variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro will now sell at a reduced price of Rs 47,999 down from Rs 53,999 — that’s a whopping Rs 6,000 discount. This is a permanent price cut.

Moreover, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 lineup of phones are now widely available for buying from across Amazon India, OnePlus online store, select OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner stores. Though in the case of online sales, deliveries will be limited to orange and green zones during India’s ongoing coronavirus lockdown.