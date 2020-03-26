OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 full specs leaked, here are all the details

OnePlus has already confirmed that it’s going ‘all in’ on 5G with its next phone(s).

Days after ‘apparently’ being spotted in the hands of Robert Downey Jr, full hardware specs of the OnePlus 8 Pro have leaked online, leaving literally nothing to the imagination. The vanilla OnePlus 8 is also tagging along, for those looking for a more affordable option. OnePlus isn’t expected to make the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 official before April, but again that’s not an official confirmation, so you can say leaks are pouring in well in advance.

The latest one comes from serial tipster Ishan Agarwal who’s had a good track record with such things, so chances are, we might just be looking at the real thing – or something really close.

Based on the information shared by the tipster on Twitter, it seems like OnePlus is going for the kill with the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Pro may not be just another value flagship, although recently there’s been a shift in OnePlus’ whole market strategy, but an actual one. While in the past, OnePlus has been known to skip features like wireless charging and water resistance ratings to keep costs low, with the OnePlus 8 Pro, it seems there will be no holding back. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to support 30W fast wireless charging and come with IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.

Rest of the specs are high-end too, as expected. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to come with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is said to come with two 48MP cameras, plus an 8MP camera and another 5MP camera – that’s four cameras on the back. On the front, it is said to come with a 16MP camera. The OnePlus 8 Pro is further said to come with a 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also said to support wireless reverse charging.

As for the vanilla OnePlus 8, it’s going to share the core hardware, which is a Snapdragon 865 – as expected. Rest of the specs would be toned down though. The OnePlus 8 is said to come with a smaller 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s said to come with three cameras on the back – a 48MP main, 16MP and another 2MP camera. On the front, it is said to come with the same 16MP camera. The OnePlus 8 is further said to come with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support – although this one may not get wireless charging or reverse wireless. The OnePlus 8 is also said to skip out on any IP rating.

