OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are here but when can you buy them in India — if you want to

The nationwide Coronavirus lockdown extension means, among other things, longer wait for the OnePlus 8 Series availability in India — if you’re looking to buy a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 that is. This may well be the worst time for OnePlus to launch its most high profile product(s) in its most popular market but hey, the show must go on.

After having internally pushed back the launch three times in the past, apparently, due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, OnePlus finally decided to drop the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for global markets including India, on Tuesday night, through an online-only keynote event. It was like any other OnePlus launch where the company basically let its products do the talking, and my, we’re looking at some fine products — unsurprisingly.

OnePlus will start selling the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 from April 21 in Europe and from April 29 in the US, with pre-orders starting early. While the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro will sell for $899 (roughly Rs 68,300), the top-end model of the phone will cost $999 (roughly Rs 75,900). The base variant of the OnePlus 8 will meanwhile sell for $699 (roughly Rs 53,000), while the top-end model of the phone will cost $799 (roughly Rs 60,700).

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: India price and availability

Curiously, India price and availability are yet to be revealed leading to speculations on the web if OnePlus is even looking to bring its new phones to its most popular market considering how the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are both 5G-only, among other things. So let’s just start with that. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for global markets including India, which means that both these phones are DEFINITELY coming to India soon. Both the phones are already listed on OnePlus India website and Amazon with a notify me option plus the company has confirmed in a press statement that the OnePlus 8 series will be available in India this summer.

The only plausible reason why OnePlus didn’t announce India availability at launch is maybe because it wasn’t aware of India’s lockdown extension. Or rather, it wasn’t aware of the finer details, because the Government of India revealed them the same day as OnePlus was going to launch its new phones. Since smartphones aren’t classified as ‘essentials’ both online and offline sales channels can’t sell these phones in India at least until May 3 — and there’s still no guarantee if sales will be allowed even after that. There are much greater powers at play here, much bigger issues to tackle. As I said, the worst time to launch your most high profile product in your most popular market.

Regardless, the next logical question would be why didn’t OnePlus reveal the India prices of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. The short answer is, that wouldn’t have been feasible from a business point of view. These are unprecedented times. A lot of factors come into play while deciding the price of your products and that includes having a clear picture about when you will be able to start selling your products in the x, y, or z market. OnePlus doesn’t have that clarity yet. The depreciating Rupee is also a factor. There’s also the Government’s GST hike on smartphones to consider, so on and so forth.

With this year’s OnePlus phones climbing up the price ladder, considerably, there’s always the risk of getting it wrong with all the uncertainty that’s going around — plus meeting demand. That’s a risk that OnePlus, like any other brand in the current scenario, can’t afford to take right now. OnePlus has tried to pacify things a bit by hinting that India pricing of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 may be more aggressive than their US counterparts. By how much, we can’t say for sure yet.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is of course the best phone that OnePlus makes now. And the OnePlus 8 tries to bring most of the OnePlus 8 Pro at an even more affordable price. You can read more about them here. Watch this space for more details about OnePlus’ new phones.