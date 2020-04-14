OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro launched, no word on India price and availability due to Coronavirus lockdown

The OnePlus 8 series launch comes amid the Coronavirus crisis.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series on Tuesday. As expected, we are looking at two phones, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. Both the phones are simultaneously launching in India alongside other global markets. OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 series launch comes amid the Coronavirus crisis. This may not be the best time to launch a new product, especially a new smartphone, but evidently, the show must go on. While globally OnePlus will start selling its new phones from April 21 in Europe and from April 29 in the US, India’s nationwide lockdown means potential buyers will have to wait longer to get their hands on a brand new OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8. Since smartphones aren’t classified as ‘essentials’ both online and offline sales channels can’t sell these phones in India at least until May 3.

No wonder, OnePlus hasn’t announced India pricing and availability of its new phones just yet, which is a rare thing. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now listed on official OnePlus India website with ‘notify’ me option.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: All the prices

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will be available in two configurations, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. While the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro will sell for $899 (roughly Rs 68,300), the top-end model of the phone will cost $999 (roughly Rs 75,900).

The base variant of the OnePlus 8 will meanwhile sell for $699 (roughly Rs 53,000), while the top-end model of the phone will cost $799 (roughly Rs 60,700).

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Ultramarine Blue (matte finish) colourways. The OnePlus 8 will come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Interstellar Glow colours.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: All the specs and features

Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus 8 series phones pack high-end hardware, boast of premium glass and metal design, and even though OnePlus is climbing up the price ladder, it is, at least, offering an impressive spec-sheet, including a few firsts, to justify things. The OnePlus 8 Pro is of course the best phone that OnePlus makes now. And the OnePlus 8 tries to bring most of the OnePlus 8 Pro at an even more affordable price.

Speaking of firsts, OnePlus is jumping to a 120Hz high refresh rate ‘fluid’ display, with the OnePlus 8 Pro. This is a step-up from the OnePlus 7T Pro’s 90Hz display. The OnePlus 8 Pro also supports MEMC technology, which is seen in high-end TVs, for seemingly smoother video playback. DisplayMate has already given the OnePlus 8 Pro display a rating of A+ making it one of the best screens in the market, according to OnePlus.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus phone to support wireless charging. More precisely, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W fast wireless charging. OnePlus is also launching a dedicated Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger alongside, that will be required to fully realize the potential of its new high speed wireless charging technology. It will be possible to wirelessly charge the OnePlus 8 Pro using a third-party Qi wireless charger but you’ll have to make do with slower charging — 5W or 10W (EPP standard). OnePlus claims its Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger can charge the OnePlus 8 Pro from 1% to 50% in only half an hour.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also OnePlus’ first phone to bag an IP rating (IP68) which makes it water and dust resistant.

Lastly, both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 support 5G connectivity — there will be no 4G model at all.

Now the core specs. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung-sourced Super AMOLED display with a 3168×1440 pixel resolution. Unlike Samsung and its Galaxy S20 phones, OnePlus will let you crank up the refresh rate and resolution all the way to a maximum (120Hz/QHD+). The OnePlus 8 Pro screen supports HDR10+ playback and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, plus there’s an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage (non-expandable). Software inside the phone is Android 10-based OxygenOS. The OnePlus 8 Pro further comes with a 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast charging (wired), plus 30W fast wireless charging and also reverse wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro also gets stereo speakers.

Onto the optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with two 48MP cameras, plus an 8MP camera and another 5MP camera on the back. More precisely, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48MP main (Sony IMX689), 48MP (IMX586) ultra-wide with 120-degree field-of-view, 8MP telephoto for 3X optical zoom (30X hybrid zoom) camera, and another 5MP colour filter to add interesting lighting effects and filters to photos. On the front, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 16MP camera embedded inside a punch-hole cutout.

The OnePlus 8 meanwhile comes with a smaller 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with a toned down 90Hz refresh rate. It packs the same processor and will be available in the same RAM and storage options as the OnePlus 8 Pro. Software is also the same. The OnePlus 8 further comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support — there’s no wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 skips out on any IP rating as well. It gets stereo speakers like the OnePlus 8 Pro though.

Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 comes with three cameras on the back – a 48MP main (Sony IMX586), 16MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has the same 16MP camera inside the same OnePlus 8 Pro-like punch-hole cutout.