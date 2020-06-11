OnePlus 8: One up on competition, yet again

The OnePlus 8 boasts an upgraded 4300mAh battery, providing 13% more battery life.

There is always a high degree of excitement (among consumers) and anxiety (among rival handset makers) whenever OnePlus introduces a new flagship device in the marketplace. Having strategically entrenched itself in a unique position, what industry watchers term as the “premium smartphone segment”, this Shenzhen, China-based handset device maker has debuted its newest lineup of premium, flagship smartphones—the OnePlus 8 series—which includes the ultra-premium OnePlus 8 Pro and the compact flagship OnePlus 8, both with 5G connectivity. I have been using the OnePlus 8 for a week now and can say that its sleek design and compact form factor will entice those who want easy-to-use phones that are minimalist in design but mega powerhouses when they come to life.

The OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green, as well as a brand new colour variant—Interstellar Glow. It retails at Rs 41,999 for Glacial Green (6+128 GB), Rs 44,999 for Onyx Black and Glacial Green (8+128GB) and Rs 49,999 for Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow (12+256 GB). Our trial unit was the Onyx Black, 12+256GB device.

At first look, OnePlus 8 is beautiful and functional in equal measure. It weighs only 180g and just 8mm thick. The phone’s spacious 6.55-inch Fluid Display delivers a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing and improved response time for snappy touch feedback.

Switched on, the screen features very good brightness and colour balance. Photos look natural, videos come to life with striking graphics. You can effortlessly switch between multiple apps running at the same time without any lag. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which is supposed to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity (though meaningless in the Indian context). With its 12GB of boosted RAM, users can experience powerful gaming and snappier multitasking. It also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage for among the fastest storage speeds in the industry. Thanks to HDR 10 and 10+ support, photos and videos look quite sharp and vibrant.

The OnePlus 8 boasts an upgraded 4300mAh battery, providing 13% more battery life. On the software side, OxygenOS on the OnePlus 8 pairs the seamless Android experience offered by OnePlus with more refined visuals and usability enhancements.

On the camera front, we are looking at a versatile setup that comprises three powerful cameras to capture every moment in splendid detail. The main camera features Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor for capturing images with superior clarity. With a Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor, which processes four times more pixels than before, the OnePlus 8 can take even clearer shots with advanced image processing like HDR. Completing the camera setup is a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 116-degree expansive view to easily fit sweeping landscapes into the frame for a striking panoramic effect.

The OnePlus 8 is the company’s most sophisticated handset to date; in my overall experience, the new device left a lasting impression. It is a good balance of power and design. The phone looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience. A strong recommendation for this sure-shot eyeball grabber.

SPECIFICATIONS