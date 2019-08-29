OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch with class-beating specifications tipped for September 26

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will see huge upgrade in terms of camera and display (Representational Image)

OnePlus 7T India launch: OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are set India launch on September 26, reports suggest. The tipsters have released a few details about the OnePlus 7T. The OnePlus 7T is said to be the successor to the OnePlus 7, which was launched earlier in the year. OnePlus has been launching an upgraded version of their smartphones by offering “T” variants. Back in 2016, the company launched the upgraded version of OnePlus 3 and the trend continued till October last year with the launch of the OnePlus 6T. The Shenzhen-based smartphone maker can bring the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T as an upgrade of the OnePlus 7.

According to popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7T will come in two variants 8GB RAM + 128 GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, paired to high-end Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The configuration leak brings good news for those who are looking for high-end gaming phones. The tipster suggests that the smartphone variants will pack an upgraded 3800mAh battery from its predecessor. But it is not clear if the phone will support Warp Charge or not.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will see huge upgrade in terms of camera and display. The smartphone will come with 6.55-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will have a smaller notch.

Coming to the camera, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will come with a triple rear camera module, comprising of 48MP+16MP+12MP rear camera setup. The smartphone will come with a 16-megapixel front camera. The leaks suggest that the phone’s camera will feature slow-motion, wide-angle video and nightscape mode.

Another tipster, Max J also claims that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be launched in India on September 26. It is now clear that the sale of the OnePlus 7T Pro is scheduled for October 15, while its India launch date is September 26.