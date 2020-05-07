OnePlus 7T Pro gets massive Rs 6,000 discount after OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 launch.

OnePlus has dropped the price of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India just days after launching its new OnePlus 8 lineup. The 8GB/256GB Haze Blue variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro will now sell at a reduced price of Rs 47,999 down from Rs 53,999 — that’s a whopping Rs 6,000 discount. This is a permanent price cut. OnePlus said it is also now offering an opportunity for buyers to purchase the phone at one-third of the value, while paying the remaining amount in low-cost EMIs for 12 months. OnePlus is partnering with Bajaj Finance for this scheme.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is still a potent buy even after the launch of the OnePlus 8 Pro. A price cut on the same should make it even more exciting for potential buyers, who may not be looking to shell out Rs 55,000 for the next-generation OnePlus 8 Pro. Though, it’s impressive how OnePlus has managed to price the OnePlus 8 Pro closer to the OnePlus 7T Pro launch price in India, even though the phone costs way higher in international markets.

Moving on, OnePlus has also announced that its OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 lineup of phones are now widely available for buying from across Amazon, OnePlus online store, select OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner stores. Though in the case of online sales, deliveries will be limited to orange and green zones during India’s ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In other news, Amazon has started accepting orders for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones. You can now pre-book a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 from Amazon India website. Amazon India notes that potential buyers can purchase a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 starting from May 11, though it isn’t clear if this will be valid for all, or only for those who participate in OnePlus’ pre-booking promotional scheme.

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB costs Rs 59,999. The base variant of the OnePlus 8 with 6GB/128GB costs Rs 41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB costs Rs 49,999. There’s also an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 for Rs 44,999.