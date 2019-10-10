OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition debut in India starting at Rs 53,999

OnePlus 7T Pro is the latest smartphone to join the company’s smartphone range that has countered the likes of Samsung in India. At its London event, OnePlus announced the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, alongside the OnePlus 7T that was originally released in India. OnePlus’ product cycle got a refresher this time with a third event, which is also perhaps irking some OnePlus fans. The rumour mill is already abuzz with what the OnePlus 8 will likely pack inside and that its launch is expectedly in a little more than six months.

The OnePlus 7T Pro costs Rs 53,999 in India while the OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999. The former goes on an open sale from October 12 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival – Celebration Special. However, an early access sale for the OnePlus 7T Pro starts at 12 pm on October 11 at OnePlus exclusive stores across eight cities in India. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be up for sale starting November 5 on Amazon. Both the smartphones will also be available to buy via oneplus.in and OnePlus offline stores.

ALSO READ | Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch 4G, & Galaxy Tab S6 ahead of Diwali

The OnePlus 7T Pro is an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 7 Pro and boasts of minor changes from the OnePlus 7T. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. It has a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which is a little outdated. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 10 that is based on Android 10. It has a 4085mAh battery that uses Warp Charge 30T, which is claimed to deliver 23 per cent faster charging speed than the predecessor’s.

A setup of three cameras exists on the OnePlus 7T Pro – a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. All three sensors support OIS and EIS. There is macro photography mode on the OnePlus 7T Pro as well, however, it is not clear what lens is optimised for the functionality. For selfies, there is a pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel sensor. The device supports Dolby Atmos, an optical fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated gaming zone, featuring PUBG Mobile.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage apart from the exactly similar specifications as the OnePlus 7T Pro. It comes with a ‘papaya orange’ accent all over the body with subtle gradients. It comes preloaded with McLaren wallpapers, themed charger, and mobile protective case.