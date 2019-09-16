OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch date announced

The remote control for the OnePlus TV was also shown, bearing volume buttons on the side, much like what you see on smartphones. (Image: OnePlus Forum)

After months of teasers and announcements on what OnePlus TV will be all about, the Chinese company has revealed the launch date. The OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T are likely to see the light of day on September 26 at 7 pm. OnePlus is hosting an event in New Delhi where it will talk about its first television in detail, in addition to launching the ‘T’ version of the OnePlus 7. As was already confirmed, India will be the first market where the OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T will be available, followed by the global release in October.

The tickets for the OnePlus 7T event will be up for sale starting September 20 at Rs 999 each. The ticket price includes free merchandise from OnePlus that attendees will be entitled to. OnePlus will also open exclusive experience zones for attendees at the event to get their hands on the new devices.

So far, OnePlus has confirmed a lot many things that there’s almost nothing left to the imagination. We know the OnePlus TV will come preloaded with official Android TV with a heavily-customised interface, in a way that both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa will be available for users to access. The television will serve as a one-stop product for connected homes and that it could be used to control multiple smart devices. It will come with a Kavalier design, as revealed in one of the recent teasers. The remote control for the OnePlus TV was also shown, bearing volume buttons on the side, much like what you see on smartphones. The minimalistic design of the remote control is reminiscent of the Apple TV remote.

While OnePlus TV is expected to be the highlight of the event, OnePlus 7T will also steal the limelight at the September 26 event. The smartphone has been in the rumour mill for quite some time, with the speculations varying from the inclusion of an upgraded processor, which is the Snapdragon 855 Plus, to even a better display. Taking cues from the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T will indeed come with a 90Hz Optic AMOLED display, as confirmed in a blog post penned by CEO Pete Lau. There is going to be a bunch of incremental upgrades on the OnePlus 7T as well, such as bigger battery with better fast charging. However, there is no word on whether OnePlus 7T will be the first device to support wireless charging.