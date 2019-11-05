OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro: Your Questions Answered

The main difference between the devices is the fact that the OnePlus 7T Pro has a slightly larger display (6.67 inches as compared to 6.55 inches) and also has a higher resolution (quad HD as compared to full HD).

Within just a few weeks of their launch, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro have taken the Indian market by storm, with thousands lining up to grab the latest Never Settling phones. Of course, the amount of interest around the phone has also generated a lot of curiosity and a lot of questions about them. Here are some of the most asked questions about these new phones and our attempt at answering them:

Which of the two is the better device for me – the OnePlus 7T or the OnePlus 7T Pro?

It really depends on your needs and your budget. Both devices come with top of the line hardware and OnePlus’ smooth Oxygen UI software. Both have AMOLED displays with 90 Hz refresh rate and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is the benchmark for flagships, coupled with a bare minimum of 8 GB of RAM (you can choose a higher variant too). Both also have a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, as well as an ultrawide and telephoto lens, as well as a special close up macro mode. Both have batteries that come with support for the incredibly fast Warp Charge 30T. And of course, both are beautifully crafted with special glass on front and back.

The main difference between the devices is the fact that the OnePlus 7T Pro has a slightly larger display (6.67 inches as compared to 6.55 inches) and also has a higher resolution (quad HD as compared to full HD). The OnePlus 7T Pro’s display also bends over the sides of the phone, making it more edge to edge. While the 7T has a notch for the front camera, the 7T Pro has a pop up camera – both have 16 megapixel cameras incidentally. Finally, the 7T Pro has a bigger battery – 4085 mAh as compared to 3800 mAh. Of course, all these factors make the OnePlus 7T a slightly more premium offering – it starts at Rs 53,999 as compared to Rs 37,999 for the OnePlus 7T. Consider all these factors and make your choice. You are unlikely to be disappointed in either case.

There is a McLaren edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro a well. What is special about it?

The McLaren edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro has been designed in collaboration with the legendary Formula One McLaren team. It comes with subtle papaya orange on the sides and a special design on the back that becomes visible only when light falls on it at a particular angle. Some of the icons in the interface also come with the papaya orange and there is even a special McLaren case to make the device stand out from the crowd. It is not just about looks, though – the McLaren edition shares the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and 90 Hz refresh rate display of the OnePlus 7T Pro as well as its cameras and battery and other hardware, but comes with a massive 12 GB RAM. It is a McLaren edition. Of course it is made for speed!

Doesn’t the 90 Hz refresh rate of the display consume more battery?

The 90 Hz refresh rate of the displays of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro is almost unmatched in the market. The faster refresh rates means much smoother graphics and action on those brilliant screens. It is even evident when you do something as simple as scrolling. Of course, this does consume battery, which is why both phones come with large batteries enabling you to get through the day easily – and well Warp Charge makes sure they get recharged in a jiffy as well. But if you want to conserve battery, you can go to “Display” in “Settings”, select “Screen Refresh Rate” and turn it down to 60 Hz. Incidentally, the turned down refresh rate of 60 Hz is what most phones operate at, which should tell you just how good the OnePlus displays are.

These phones come with new Warp Charge. How much faster is this from what we had seen previously? Doesn’t it heat up the phone?

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro come with the new generation of Warp Charge, Warp Charge 30T, and a 30 W charger in the box too. It is 23 per cent faster, and lets you recharge your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro to almost 70 per cent in as little as half an hour. And thanks to OnePlus’ intelligent charging and power management, there is no chance of the phone ever heating up in the process.

How do I get the best gaming on these devices?

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro come with the best mobile processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and lots of RAM, as well as brilliant displays, and Dolby Atmos sound. That in itself ensures an exceptional gaming performance. And if you want even more, there is the special Fnatic mode which blocks calls and notification, streamlines network data and dedicates system performance to your gaming.

Can I take a 48 megapixel photograph on the OnePlus 7T Pro? The camera takes a picture of 12 megapixels by default.

The OnePlus cameras default to a 12 megapixel shot to capture all the detail that you would get from the cameras and yet keep the file size smaller. A 48 megapixel file can occupy a lot of space. That said, you have the option of taking a 48 megapixel image too, if you wish (suppose you want a very large sized image of a landscape, for instance). Open the camera app, swipe up from below and go to Pro mode. Once there, tap on the JPG icon on top of the display and select the “JPG 48 MP” option and you are all set to be in 48 megapixel land.

The speakers on the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are very good. But what if I want to use earphones? What would be the best option?

Both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro come with dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, ensuring you get a terrific experience. However, if you are looking for a more personal audio experience, then you can opt for with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, which connect over Bluetooth and deliver stunning audio, while having a battery life of almost fourteen hours.

If something goes wrong with my OnePlus device, where do I seek help?

OnePlus has an extensive service centre network all over the country, and boasts an excellent service and customer satisfaction record. To find out the one closest to you, just head to https://www.oneplus.in/support/service-center and enter your state or city to get started. In addition to this, you can also seek assistance and advice on how to fix smaller issues and get the best from your phone from the vibrant and proactive OnePlus community at https://forums.oneplus.com/?from=head.