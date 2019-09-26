OnePlus 7T adds fuel to ‘premium’ fire in India with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus

OnePlus 7T has been officially announced in India. At the event held in New Delhi on Thursday, Carl Pei resounded the company’s journey in India making it the top premium smartphone brand. OnePlus has been making big strides in the country in the ‘budget flagship’ segment, pushing Samsung to the second spot in the country’s premium smartphone market. Pei also said OnePlus will invest Rs 1,000 crore into its Hyderabad to make it a world-class facility. Alongside, OnePlus launched its first home entertainment product – the OnePlus TV – to take on Samsung, Sony, and other premium TV brands.

After months of teasers and announcements, OnePlus has formally announced the OnePlus 7T with features that are pretty much the same as what was leaked and confirmed. OnePlus 7T comes with a 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Pei said all the future OnePlus phones will come with Fluid Display, without giving away if the 90Hz display refresh rate will stay. The OnePlus 7T display has a ‘Chromatic Reading Mode’, which is claimed to offer a comfortable reading experience.

The OnePlus 7T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10. OxygenOS 10 began rolling out to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro recently on the stable channel after it was tested under the beta versions. OnePlus is adding 50GB of free cloud storage inside the Gallery app over and above the 5GB cap. OnePlus also launched its own payment service called OnePlus Pay, which will be available to OnePlus users later.

For the cameras, the OnePlus 7T features three sensors in a circular island at the back – a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 117-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The front 16-megapixel camera is housed inside a water drop-style notch on the display. OnePlus has enhanced the portrait mode and low light photography on the OnePlus 7T cameras, equipped with OIS and EIS.

OnePlus has upgraded the fast charging technology to Warp Charge 30T on the OnePlus 7T, which is said to be 23 per cent faster than the predecessor. Unfortunately, OnePlus is still to equip its smartphones with wireless charging, which has become standard on flagship phones from all major brands.

OnePlus 7T will come in two variants – 8GB/128GB version costs Rs 37,999 and the 8GB/256GB version will be available at Rs 39,999. It comes in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colour options. The sale starts September 28 on Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus Experience Store. The OnePlus Pop-Up events will be hosted across India starting Friday, September 27.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones are getting a new Olive Green colour at Rs 5,990.