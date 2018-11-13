OnePlus 7 won’t be company’s first 5G smartphone, company said to launch separate 5G phone

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 6:07 PM

OnePlus said its 5G phone will not be the next flagship, which means OnePlus could be mulling to break its launch cycles to introduce a brand-new smartphone towards the beginning of 2019

OnePlus’s first 5G device won’t be the OnePlus 7

When OnePlus CEO Pete Lau publicly announced that the company’s first 5G-ready smartphone would be released in 2019, the most eligible candidate everyone began to anticipate would be the successor to the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7. However, OnePlus has now said that its first 5G phone won’t be the OnePlus 7, instead, it will be a different phone altogether. The company has also said that its 5G phone will not be the next flagship, which means OnePlus could be mulling to break its launch cycles to introduce a brand-new smartphone towards the beginning of 2019.

According to a report by CNET citing OnePlus spokesperson, the OnePlus 7 will not feature support for next-generation 5G telecommunication technology in favour of competitive pricing that will prevent the smartphone from reaching the price points in the tune of Galaxy S10, which will be launched next year as Samsung’s first 5G device. OnePlus will instead introduce another smartphone under a new branding to foray into the 5G market. With this confirmation, the information about the new device becomes a mystery – the company hasn’t said anything on what its 5G device will be called, or when it will be launched.

While the launch timelines for the OnePlus 7 have been confirmed by Lau in the first half of 2019, it’s not clear yet when the company’s 5G smartphone will debut. The report, however, says that OnePlus may showcase the device as early as on the dates scheduled for the Mobile World Congress 2019. The report even says that the successor to the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7T will forgo the 5G support so as to keep the costs under control. This means that the company could be looking at introducing a whole new line of devices, especially for 5G. It also seems likely that the 5G devices will be positioned at higher price points than the existing flagship family.

