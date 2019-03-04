OnePlus 7 to pack pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras but ditch this key feature, say reports

OnePlus 7 render shows a popup selfie camera (Image source: OnLeaks/PriceBaba)

Details of new OnePlus flagship premium phone leaked: The details of OnePlus 7 which is expected to be launched soon have been leaked in new renders. A video showing the phone from all angles has been leaked by Onleaks along with Pricebaba. The new renders, confirming the old leaks, display the OnePlus 7 and its pop-up selfie camera. However, the price of OnePlus 7 is still unknown.

Previously, both OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 had the water drop notch and wide notch. However, it is being suggested that the OnePlus 7 will not come with a notch. This new development is quite like the Vivo V15 Pro. Even the Oppo F11 Pro smartphone which will launch in India on March 5 will also feature a pop-up camera on the front.

OnePlus 7 Key features shown in leaks

However, it must be noted that the difference in the pop-up camera between the OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo phone will be of the placement on the devices.

It is also being suggested that the OnePlus 7 will have a huge 6.5-inch display. The renders showed that the OnePlus smartphone could come with triple cameras on the rear panel which will be paired with a LED sensor.

The renders also show the OnePlus 7 to come with an alert slider and home button on the right side of the phone while the volume rocker will be on the left.

The pictures also show the phone with USB type-C port at the bottom next to which is the speaker grill. Past rumours had suggested that OnePlus 7 will come with Snapdragon 855 processor and Warp Charge 30 fast charging. However, that is not what many have concerned.

The premium phone from OnePlus has been mounting heavy challenge to the premium offerings from Apple and Samsung. The Chinese brand is currently the largest selling premium brand in India.

OnePlus 7: No wireless charging

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, during the Mobile World Congress 2019, had refuted the claims that the next OnePlus phone will come with wireless charging, which some tech enthusiasts have termed as a misstep.

The Verge which reached out to the company and wrote that OnePlus has said that the speed of Warp Charge is superior and observed that wireless charging adds more thickness to a handset. The company quoted in its reply to The Verge said that OnePlus could have had wireless charging sooner had the performance been “satisfactory”.

These days wireless charging is seen as something as a must-have in Android phones.

Prior to Mobile World Congress 2019, Xiaomi-owned Mi 9 had stated that it has the fastest wireless charging and is priced at $450 price, which is cheaper than OnePlus’ starting price.

For the Korean-origin LG and Samsung, wireless charging has become a must these days. The Verge, in its October 2018 review of OnePlus 6T, had also pointed out the lack of wireless charging in the smartphone and observed that wireless charging is more of an an “expectation rather than a hope.”