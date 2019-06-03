OnePlus 7 to go on sale from tomorrow! Buy the best smartphone in its price range on Amazon.in, oneplus.in

OnePlus 7 will finally hit the stores for its first sale that starts tomorrow, June 4. Launched alongside OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 outsmarts many smartphones. For smartphone users of today, the OnePlus 7 is a "no compromise device" that comes with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 processor and a 48-megapixel camera. OnePlus 7 is the flagship device that undercuts many rivals in the market. It comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a notch at the top. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 9 Pie-based Oxygen OS, which will receive Android Q later this year. The beta build is already available to download. There is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera with OIS and EIS features. There is a secondary 5-megapixel sensor as well accompanying the primary sensor. The cameras can record up to 4K 60fps videos, as well as slo-mo videos. There are features such as Ultra Shot, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, and AI Scene Detection among others. The OnePlus 7 has a 16-megapixel front camera that resides inside the notch. OnePlus 7 is backed by a 3700mAh battery under the hood, which supports fast charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor available on the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 has been priced competitively, making it the best flagship available at that price in 2019. You can buy OnePlus 7 starting tomorrow at the following prices: OnePlus 7 6GB\/128GB - Rs 32,999 OnePlus 7 8GB\/256GB - Rs 37,999 The first sale for OnePlus 7 starts at 12 noon, June 4 on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, and OnePlus\u2019 offline stores across the country. OnePlus is offering a bunch of benefits with the purchase such as the protection plan, data offers from mobile operators, and the trade-in facility that lets the customer get the OnePlus 7 in exchange for an old, used device with some overheads. It comes in Mirror Gray and Red colours.