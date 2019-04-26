OnePlus 7 – Tickets to the mega event sold out!

OnePlus 7 launch event tickets are now sold out in India. The mega event that will see the debut of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro flagships is scheduled to kick off on May 14. As always, OnePlus is inviting fans to attend the launch event, where not only they get to witness the unveiling but they are also eligible for OnePlus\u2019s official merchandise. The OnePlus 7 launch will begin at 8:15pm at BIEC, Bengaluru, the tickets for which sold like hotcakes within a few hours after they went up for sale on April 25. The tickets were available at a discounted price of Rs 999 per head. The OnePlus community - essentially a fanbase of OnePlus phone users - has been consistently active when it comes to the launch events occurring biannually. The May 14 is the first event of this year where OnePlus 7 will be launched but there could be more to the event. OnePlus\u2019s much-anticipated smart TV could also be in the offing. CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed the existence of the OnePlus TV. Besides, there could be other new products such as the 2019 model of OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones that will accompany the OnePlus 7 series. OnePlus 7 Pro is going to be the showstopper as Lau has teased it will come with a display that will \u201credefine fast and smooth\u201d experience. According to the rumours, there will be a 90Hz refresh rate display on the OnePlus 7 Pro that is expected to take the user experience up a notch. Besides, there is a triple camera setup expected on the OnePlus 7 Pro.