OnePlus 7: Smart, stylish and a top-notch performer

The OnePlus 7 is a work of fine craftsmanship.

At the outset, let me put it straight: Diehard OnePlus loyalists were visibly disappointed when the handset maker introduced its latest flagship device (OnePlus 7 Pro) here. At prices ranging from Rs 48,999 to Rs 57,999, the price band was seen as too steep for many OnePlus fans; they were simply left high and dry, merely dreaming about the new super-slick Android device, a beautiful balance of power and design. Consolation came in the form of a lower-priced OnePlus 7 device (Mirror Gray and Red) in the price band of Rs 32,999-Rs 37,999 in 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB combo. Like its expensive cousin, the OnePlus 7 is a beautifully designed device with good build quality; we take a look at some of its key features and performance.

Honestly, I am fond of smartphones from OnePlus, the Chinese device manufacturer founded in December 2013. Its devices are sleek and beautifully designed that instantly appeal to the eye, and performance is top-notch. There is decent battery life too.

Likewise, the OnePlus 7 is a work of fine craftsmanship. Our trial unit was the Mirror Gray 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM variant. Somewhat big in the hand, it has a gently curved glass back, there’s a refined horizon line and smooth texture, overall making the phone pretty firm to hold. The design feels and looks both premium and comfortable.

To get started, simply touch the screen of your OnePlus 7 to unlock it. With an even larger optical sensor and an additional lens, Screen Unlock helps you unlock your device quicker and more safely than ever. The phone has a 6.41-inch bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD+ display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution with a sharp density of 402 PPI. Rebuilt from the ground up using 7 nm technology, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform raises the bar for mobile power. You can enjoy better gaming, sharper photos and good battery life. There’s 6/8GB RAM that delivers a quality performance while running multiple tasks.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 7 intelligently adapts to your individual use with RAM Boost. The apps you use most are preloaded in the background, and are given an extra boost of RAM to speed up start-up times and make sure they are always ready for you. You can store upto 256GB of data on your device and quickly move files around with new UFS 3.0 technology. Whether you are transferring a movie to your phone, or sending holiday photos to your laptop, transferring files is quick and easy, while even the most demanding of power users don’t have to worry about running out of space. Put simply, with the OnePlus 7, everything is effortless.

On the camera front, there’s a dual primary camera setup having 48MP + 5MP resolution lenses, which can capture very good photos. The cameras are capable of 4K video recording at 60 fps. Photos shot on the new 48MP rear camera, with an aperture of f/1.7, appear clear, crisp, and vibrant. New software algorithms bring out the details of low-light photos and optimise brightness for a crystal-clear image no matter the time of day.

With its 16 MP sensor and HDR technology, photos taken with the OnePlus 7’s front-facing camera are equally stunning. Combined with Portrait mode, you’ll get professional looking selfies every time. You can shoot portraits with enhanced accuracy and precision. The OnePlus 7’s updated Portrait mode ensures facial features are beautifully detailed, for a refined and clear final photo. Some photos are best shot at night. Nightscape 2.0 helps you capture photos at night with stunning clarity.

A 3700 mAh battery and Fast Charge mean you are always ready to go. Fast Charge stays cool even when you are using your phone, letting you play games or watch movies while charging at full speed.

During my usage, the OnePlus 7 came across as a nifty device. Its user interface is a breeze, the camera quality is great and the call quality is crisp and clear at both ends. Browsing the internet on this device, watching videos, etc., runs very well on this phone. All in all, the OnePlus 7 feels quite sturdy in the hand, is competitively priced and is a very good performer. Highly recommended.