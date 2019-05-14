OnePlus 7 Pro with Fluid AMOLED display, triple rear cameras launched: Price, offers, specs, features

OnePlus 7 Pro has been officially launched in India at the mega event inside the premises of Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. Addressing the attendees, co-founder Carl Pei said the OnePlus 7 Pro is the “most complete phone we have ever made”. OnePlus 7 Pro is the company’s fresh salvo against its close competitor in India, Samsung. The company surpassed the South Korean giant in terms of premium smartphone shipments in India but the latter recovered its sales, thanks to the Galaxy A series that sold more than 2 million units. The company also announced the launch of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 in India.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Price in India

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in India at

Rs 48,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant

Rs 52,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant

Rs 57,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant

The OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Grey will be available for purchase starting May 17 while the Nebula Blue colour goes on sale starting May 28. But the Amazon Prime customers can get the former on May 16. Its Almond colour variant goes on sale in June.

The OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB/128GB version and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/256GB version. It comes in Mirror Grey and Red colours and will be available to buy in June. The offers include Rs 9,300 benefits from Reliance Jio, no cost EMI, and Rs 2,000 for SBI customers.

The OnePlus Experience Pop-Up events will be organised across metro cities starting May 15 where the customers can buy the Mirror Grey colour variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones cost Rs 5,990 and will be available on both online and offline channels.

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the flagship phone from the company as it looks to enter the league of Samsung, Apple, and Google. It comes with a 90Hz display, which we have previously seen on gaming phones primarily such as Razer Phone and Asus ROG Phone. The company is bringing that display to the mainstream, where users can experience how fluid a smartphone display can be.

Essentially, a 90Hz display refreshes faster than the conventional ones, which delivers a smoother experience. OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1440×3120 pixels) Fluid OLED HDR/HDR10+ display without a notch and a near bezel-less design. To attain this display, the company picked a page from its sister companies and remoulded to make it feature in a true epic. DisplayMate already rated the OnePlus 7 Pro’s display A+, as claimed by the company. Netflix partnered the company to announce HDR compliance that OnePlus 7 Pro carries.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by a 7-nanometre Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with eight cores. It is the first phone with the top-end processor from Qualcomm to launch in India. The Samsung Galaxy S10 phones rock Exynos 9820, a counterpart of Snapdragon 855, in India. There is 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM options on the OnePlus 7 Pro. there is a new feature called RAM Boost that analyses the usage and makes optimisations as per the apps on the foreground. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the “world’s first” phone to come with UFS 3.0 storage for faster read and write speeds on the storage.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has triple cameras – a 48-megapixel f/1.6 Sony IMX586 sensor with 7P lens and OIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 117-degree field of view, and a third 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 7 Pro has a 111 DxO rating. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor inside the motorised slider that has been tested to sustain 300,000 pop-outs. The smartphone can detect falls and close the slider when the phone is about to hit the ground.

Running the Oxygen OS skin based on Android 9 Pie, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be eligible for the Android Q Beta 3. This time it is getting India-centric features such as cricket scores, in partnership with ESPN. The first batch for these features will begin rolling out soon. The smartphone has a Fnatic mode that will enable isolated RAM optimisations for gaming, in addition to a new Zen Mode that is a counterpart for Digital Wellbeing.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 4000mAh battery under the hood along with Warp Charge 30 that can juice up the battery to 30 per cent in 5 minutes. The OnePlus 7 Pro has an x-axis vibrator for better vibrations on the phone. The smartphone has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers.

OnePlus 7 Specifications

While most of the features and specifications are similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, there are a few differences that make it finally look like the 2019 version of the OnePlus 6T. There is a regular 60Hz Optic AMOLED display with a 6.41-inch size in a full-HD+ resolution. Instead of three cameras, the OnePlus 7 has two cameras at the back – the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor has been retained from its bigger sibling alongside a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. The front camera is exactly similar to the OnePlus 7. There is a 3700mAh battery with 20W charging.

The OnePlus 7 comes in two RAM and storage variants – 6GB and 128GB / 8GB and 256GB. OnePlus has used the UFS 3.0 storage on the OnePlus 7 as well. There are dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers.