OnePlus 7 Pro will ‘redefine’ display on phones, says CEO while confirming 2019 flagships

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased recently that the first major announcement, probably the launch date, will be out on Tuesday. But maybe he could not contain the excitement. Lau has now revealed the names of the company’s 2019 flagships along with the variants, which have been in the rumour mill for quite some time. Speaking to The Verge, Lau spilled the beans on what can be expected on the OnePlus 7.

Lau said that there will, obviously, be the regular variant called the OnePlus 7 but this time, in addition, the company will launch two more models with bumped up specifications. One of them will be called the OnePlus 7 Pro – corroborating the speculations made by Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal recently – and the company’s first 5G phone, the name for which has not been divulged.

The major breakthrough in the company’s flagship line will be the display, Lau has revealed. OnePlus 7 Pro, the top-end variant, will come with a new display panel that is claimed to “redefine fast and smooth”. Lau told The Verge that the company has been making bigger investments into the display panels, which is three times more on 2019 models than on the previous flagships. “The first time I saw it myself, I was stunned,” Lau was quoted as saying.

While there is no official clarity on what is going to set OnePlus 7 apart from its prequels, leaks and reports have strongly alluded to the 90Hz display debuting with OnePlus 7 Pro. Its display will be “super-smooth and very crisp” according to Lau. Given the fact that a display with a higher than normal refresh rate is more appealing to the eyes, Lau is claiming the OnePlus 7 Pro will write a new story for the ‘fast and smooth’ experience on smartphones.

Normally, the smartphone displays come with a refresh rate of 60Hz, which, for the first time, was upped on handsets such as ROG Phone by Asus and Razer Phone 1 and Razer Phone 2. But that tweak was meant only for when the displays are used for gaming to offer better graphics. On the other hand, OnePlus wants to make 90Hz refresh rate standard as a part of the user experience on the phone, much like what Apple did with iPad Pro. A higher refresh rate makes for more fluidity across the UI and can be leveraged for high-quality animations.

Apart from the tidbits on what OnePlus’s flagship series will feature, the rumour mill has churned out a significant amount of information. According to a fresh leak, shared by a tipster who goes by Max J, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be compatible with the 5G network. This could mean that OnePlus 7 Pro is rather the company’s choice to enter the 5G market than a standalone phone, which has so far been flooding the leaks under the name of OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

The tipster has apparently leaked the entire set of specifications for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch display having a resolution of 1440×3120 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The leak does claim the display will feature the 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be three cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro – a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 7 Pro will support 30W Warp Charge on a 4000mAh battery, the tipster claims. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the display but the type – optical or ultrasonic – is not known.

OnePlus 7, on the other hand, will come with some trade-offs. It will be stripped of the 5G support, in addition to the 90Hz display, three cameras, and even the 30W fast charging tech. But everything else is expected to remain nearly the same. There will be a 6.4-inch display having a 1080×2340 pixels resolution. There will be two cameras on the back – a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is also expected that the OnePlus 7 will pack a 3700mAh battery with 20W charging.