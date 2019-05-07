OnePlus 7 Pro to support HDR10+ display! All we know about the upcoming OnePlus 7 series smartphones

Updated: May 7, 2019 9:46:11 AM

The OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a HDR10+ display that will offer users a more dynamic, detailed, and vivid viewing experience.

OnePlus 7 Pro to support HDR10+ display! All we know about the upcoming OnePlus 7 series smartphonesThe OnePlus 7 Pro display has been rated A+ by DisplayMate and ‘Safety for Eyes’ certified by VDE.

OnePlus 7 series is set to launch on May 14 in India, the US, and the UK. The most premium model of the upcoming line will be the OnePlus 7 Pro that is already getting a huge anticipation from fans and tech enthusiasts. Among other things, CEO Pete Lau has now confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a HDR10+ display that will offer users a more dynamic, detailed, and vivid viewing experience.

The HDR10+ display was introduced to the smartphones earlier this year. It has been used on TVs for a while but the demand for better and efficient displays made companies bring the technology to the mobile phones. HDR10+ is rated to offer frame-by-frame adjustments to deliver optimum representation of contrast from the HDR source. By maxing out at a brightness level of 4000 nits, the media content looks crisper and has a widened gamut for black colour.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau touted the OnePlus 7 Pro HDR10+ display to be “the future” of smartphone displays. In a release, Lau said he’s optimistic the OnePlus 7 Pro will “set a new benchmark” and that the display on the device will bring a “new world of visual fluidity” for users. OnePlus has been known to make thorough breakthroughs in the past – something Lau takes pride in saying that the company is “glad” it is “leading the ranks” when it comes to sharing “quality technology.”

Besides, the OnePlus 7 Pro display has been rated A+ by DisplayMate and ‘Safety for Eyes’ certified by VDE. Earlier, only a few phones have managed to score the A+ rating by DisplayMate and OnePlus 7 Pro joins their ranks. This comes as corroboration to the reports suggesting that OnePlus 7 Pro will pack a 90Hz refresh rate display that will “redefine fast and smooth.”

OnePlus 7 series will see the launch of at least two devices – OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. There are speculations that there might be a OnePlus 5G phone that will debut alongside. The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and triple cameras among other features.

