OnePlus 7 Pro pre-bookings now live on Amazon.in: Benefits of Rs 15,000 before May 14 launch

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking is now live on Amazon.in. Amazon Summer Sale, which kicked off early for the Prime members, gives access to the members to pre-book OnePlus 7 Pro that is scheduled to launch on May 14 in India – and simultaneously in the US and the UK. Alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is also confirmed to make its global debut while the company’s 5G phone and Bullets 2 wireless earphones are also likely.

How to pre-order OnePlus 7 Pro on Amazon.in

To get started with the process, you need to head to the Amazon Gift Card page where you will find the OnePlus 7 Pro Gift Card page. Enter the page and you will the step-by-step guide to pre-booking the OnePlus 7 Pro. Keep in mind that the OnePlus 7 Pro is only up for pre-booking.

Now, OnePlus 7 Pro can be pre-booked for Rs 1,000 that will ensure your reservations as and when the device is made available for sale. Moreover, the pre-booking offer includes six-month free screen replacement that is worth Rs 15,000 on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The pre-booking period starts on May 3 and ends on May 7.

When you pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro, you will receive a code that you can redeem within the first hour of OnePlus 7 Pro sale that will be hosted post the launch. To activate the screen replacement offer, you need to download the OnePlus care app and register your device within “30 calendar days” to receive the benefits. The after-sales service of a screen replacement will be provided by Servify.

You can also get a chance to win a OnePlus 7 series phone if you follow the contest rules. Amazon mentions on the website that the participant needs to subscribe to OnePlus 7 series updates by clicking on the ‘Notify Me’ button. Post that, they need to retweet OnePlus’s tweets via their accounts using suggested hashtags.

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

As much as there are official confirmations on what OnePlus 7 Pro packs inside, the leaks have disclosed what was under the wraps. OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is going to be the highlight of the OnePlus 7 as company CEO Pete Lau believes it can “redefine fast & smooth”. There will be no notch on the display, making the camera shift to the motorised slider on the top, the leaks have suggested. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM, as per the leaks.

OnePlus 7 Pro will come with three cameras if the leaks are anything to go by. Apart from the regular wide and telephoto sensors, there will be an ultra-wide sensor this time at the back. For selfies, OnePlus might go for a 32-megapixel sensor integrated into the slider, a la Vivo V15 Pro. The in-display fingerprint sensor will also be present considering OnePlus 6T had the feature.