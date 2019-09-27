OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 to be available with discounts during Amazon sale

Now that OnePlus 7T is official, the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are going to be available at discounted prices. Amazon has listed the refreshed pricing of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on the website ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale, which kicks off September 29. The new OnePlus 7T will also be available to buy during the sale, however, without any discounts. This could be the best time for buyers who are in a dilemma of choosing one of the two smartphone models.

OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for Rs 44,999, as opposed to the original price of Rs 48,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 will sell for Rs 29,999, down from the launch price of Rs 32,999 for the base model. There will also be discounts and cashback offer over and above this new pricing when making transactions using SBI cards during the Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus 7 Pro is currently the most-premium model in the company’s 2019 kitty for smartphones. However, the OnePlus 7T brings some upgraded hardware and features that may entice some buyers. Nevertheless, if those bells and whistles can be traded off for money, OnePlus 7 is the cheapest of the lot. It has similar specifications as the OnePlus 7T, except for a few subtractions, give or take.

The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with HDR10 while the OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM on former and 12GB on latter. OnePlus 7 has a dual camera setup – a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, features three sensors – a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have a 16-megapixel 1080p camera, however, the latter has it fitted on a motorised slider.