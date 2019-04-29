OnePlus 7 stars in Neha Bhasin’s ‘Meri Odhe Naal’ music video, India launch on May 14

OnePlus 7 has popped up in its entirety for the first time in an Indian music video. The song \u2018Meri Odhe Naal\u2019 by singer Neha Bhasin features OnePlus 7 in action where its full-screen, notch-less display is entirely visible. Going by the dual camera setup seen on the device, it seems the OnePlus 7 that has been confirmed to bear two sensors at the back while its bigger sibling OnePlus 7 Pro will bear a third ultra-wide sensor beside the regular two. Neha Bhasin\u2019s video is a product of OnePlus\u2019s platform for independent music artists called OnePlus Playback - it has previously supported artists in producing music videos. The device can be seen sporting a glossy back without a fingerprint sensor, which strongly hints at the presence of the in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 6T was the first device to be integrated with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, so it makes sense the sequels carry the feature forward. However, there is a slight contradiction between what is shown in the video and the reports on the OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 7 vanilla variant is said to bear the water drop-style notch, as well as the dual camera setup. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, will have a full-screen display without any cutouts but it will have three sensors at the back. One thing that seems possible in this case is the swapping of the rear and front sides of either device. Last time, OnePlus\u2019s brand ambassador Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan held the OnePlus 6T in a manner such that the third camera, which was largely rumoured then, remains hidden. Later, OnePlus 6T officially debuted with just two cameras at the back, refuting the rumours. Of all things that are confirmed at hand by CEO Pete Lau is that there will be at least three variants - OnePlus 7 standard version, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The last variant is not something that Lau was clear about, which tells us that there might not be a standalone 5G variant and that OnePlus 7 Pro will be 5G compatible. Among other things, a major leak recently spilled the beans on the full specifications of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 series launch event is scheduled for May 14 in India, the UK, and the US. The tickets for the event went up for sale on April 25 but were sold out in a few hours.