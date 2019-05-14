OnePlus 7 Pro launch in India highlights: Pop-up selfie camera, 90Hz display, and more

OnePlus 7 launch event in India kicked off at 8.15 pm where Carl Pei and others will formally announce the company’s much-anticipated giveaway phones. OnePlus 7 Pro, the potential star of the show, has already been leaked several times along with the design, look, specifications, and pricing. CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed it will pack a UFS 3.0 storage, HDR10+ display. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is away from the limelight, so much so that it’s India pricing is now official. The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 47,999 while the OnePlus 7 at Rs 32,999.

Read | Jio users to get Rs 9,300 benefits on buying OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7: All you should know

The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. There will be three cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro, as per the newspaper advertisements while the OnePlus 7 will settle for two cameras. The 48-megapixel sensor is, however, said to be common to both variants. The major change is coming to the front camera that will now be housed inside the phone on a motorised slider. Rumours suggest it will be a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor on both the phones.

The India pricing for the OnePlus 7 Pro has also been leaked. According to Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro will start at Rs 49,999 and go all the way up to Rs 57,999 for the top-end variant with whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 7, however, is said to bear a sticker price on par with the OnePlus 6T but we will have to wait for the official announcement that will start in a short while.