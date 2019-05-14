OnePlus 7 Pro launch in India highlights: Pop-up selfie camera, 90Hz display, and more

  1. Home
New Delhi | Updated:May 14, 2019 10:20:28 pm

OnePlus 7 Pro India launch is taking place at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre

OnePlus 7 launch event in India kicked off at 8.15 pm where Carl Pei and others will formally announce the company’s much-anticipated giveaway phones. OnePlus 7 Pro, the potential star of the show, has already been leaked several times along with the design, look, specifications, and pricing. CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed it will pack a UFS 3.0 storage, HDR10+ display. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is away from the limelight, so much so that it’s India pricing is now official. The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 47,999 while the OnePlus 7 at Rs 32,999.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. There will be three cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro, as per the newspaper advertisements while the OnePlus 7 will settle for two cameras. The 48-megapixel sensor is, however, said to be common to both variants. The major change is coming to the front camera that will now be housed inside the phone on a motorised slider. Rumours suggest it will be a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor on both the phones.

The India pricing for the OnePlus 7 Pro has also been leaked. According to Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro will start at Rs 49,999 and go all the way up to Rs 57,999 for the top-end variant with whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 7, however, is said to bear a sticker price on par with the OnePlus 6T but we will have to wait for the official announcement that will start in a short while.

Live Blog

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 launch event in India, London, New York LIVE:

22:20 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 starts at Rs 32,999 while the OnePlus 7 Pro base model costs Rs 48,999 in India. The sale begins May 17 in India for select OnePlus 7 Pro variants while the OnePlus 7 goes on sale in June.

21:34 (IST)14 May 2019

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have turned out to become the most selling premium phones in India - Tiwary

21:32 (IST)14 May 2019

Manish Tiwary from Amazon.in is now on the stage to talk about the online retail partnership with OnePlus since day one.

21:31 (IST)14 May 2019
OnePlus 7 specifications

21:29 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 has dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers that will lessen muffling of sound when you hold the phone horizontally.

21:28 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 will come in one more variant in Red colour in addition to Mirror Grey 

21:24 (IST)14 May 2019

"OnePlus 7 Pro is the most complete phone that we have ever made."

21:24 (IST)14 May 2019

There are India-centric features coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The first batch of the localised features on Oxygen OS include cricket scores in partnership with ESPN.

21:22 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a native screen recorder now, which is still missing on pure Android.

21:22 (IST)14 May 2019

There is a new Fnatic mode that will improve gaming on the phone without lags and distractions such as notifications and calls.

21:21 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro has Android 9 Pie-based Oxygen OS but the Android Q Beta 3 will also be available to install.

21:18 (IST)14 May 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

21:14 (IST)14 May 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro has an improved x-axis vibrating motor for good vibrations while playing games, in addition to that for notifications and calls.

21:12 (IST)14 May 2019

OnePlus has a 4000mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30. There are Dolby Atmos stereo speakers on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

21:08 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor underneath.

21:06 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a DxO rating of 111, the highest for the company.

21:05 (IST)14 May 2019

OnePlus camera prowess now being demoed by Nat Geo official.

21:02 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro has triple cameras - a 48-megapixel f/1.6 Sony IMX586 sensor with 7P lens and OIS, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with a field-of-view of 117 degrees and 3X optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

20:57 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro selfie camera will pop inside automatically if the phone detects a fall. A really useful feature to leverage when talking about durability.

20:55 (IST)14 May 2019

A 16-megapixel selfie camera housed on a motorised slider that can sustain 300,000 pop-ups, says Kopec. The slider opens in 0.53 seconds.

20:54 (IST)14 May 2019

Szymon Kopec is now on the stage to talk about the cameras

20:53 (IST)14 May 2019

Bigio now talks about Sacred Games. The official posters for the season 2 have been shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

20:48 (IST)14 May 2019

"Mobile device is the best way to watch Netflix" - Bigio

20:48 (IST)14 May 2019

20:47 (IST)14 May 2019

Jerome Bigio from Netflix APAC now on the stage to talk about the partnership with OnePlus over HDR compliance on the 7 Pro.

20:46 (IST)14 May 2019

As it is already confirmed, the OnePlus 7 Pro has HDR and HDR10+ capabilities.

20:45 (IST)14 May 2019

OnePlus introduced 90Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus 7 Pro display. It is 50% smoother than regular phone displays.

20:45 (IST)14 May 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro has an A+ rated display by DisplayMate.

20:44 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro has "the best possible display." It has a Fluid AMOLED display that is borderless, ultra-smooth, notch-less. It's a 6.7-inch display with a Quad-HD+ resolution with a pixel density of 516 ppi.

20:42 (IST)14 May 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro uses glass on the back that diffuses the refracted light to create patterns.

20:42 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond. But Pei's favourite is Nebula Blue.

20:41 (IST)14 May 2019

It has got curved edges on front and back. This is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S phones.

20:41 (IST)14 May 2019
This is the OnePlus 7 Pro

20:40 (IST)14 May 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro video now being played. It's here!

20:38 (IST)14 May 2019

OnePlus's 5 year journey in a nutshell now being played.

20:37 (IST)14 May 2019

"I'm really grateful to the OnePlus community for sticking with us" - Pei.

20:35 (IST)14 May 2019

Now, it's time for the OnePlus 7 series. Carl Pei is back on the stage.

20:35 (IST)14 May 2019

There's the OnePlus 7 Pro making it first appearance in the Bullets Wireless 2 b-roll video.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will be available to buy from Amazon.in in India.
