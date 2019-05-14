OnePlus 7 Pro launch in India highlights: Pop-up selfie camera, 90Hz display, and more

OnePlus 7 launch event in India kicked off at 8.15 pm where Carl Pei and others will formally announce the company’s much-anticipated giveaway phones. OnePlus 7 Pro, the potential star of the show, has already been leaked several times along with the design, look, specifications, and pricing. CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed it will pack a UFS 3.0 storage, HDR10+ display. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is away from the limelight, so much so that it’s India pricing is now official. The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 47,999 while the OnePlus 7 at Rs 32,999.
The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. There will be three cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro, as per the newspaper advertisements while the OnePlus 7 will settle for two cameras. The 48-megapixel sensor is, however, said to be common to both variants. The major change is coming to the front camera that will now be housed inside the phone on a motorised slider. Rumours suggest it will be a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor on both the phones.
The India pricing for the OnePlus 7 Pro has also been leaked. According to Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro will start at Rs 49,999 and go all the way up to Rs 57,999 for the top-end variant with whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 7, however, is said to bear a sticker price on par with the OnePlus 6T but we will have to wait for the official announcement that will start in a short while.
The OnePlus 7 starts at Rs 32,999 while the OnePlus 7 Pro base model costs Rs 48,999 in India. The sale begins May 17 in India for select OnePlus 7 Pro variants while the OnePlus 7 goes on sale in June.
OnePlus 7 Pro with Fluid AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, offers, specs, features
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have turned out to become the most selling premium phones in India - Tiwary
Manish Tiwary from Amazon.in is now on the stage to talk about the online retail partnership with OnePlus since day one.
The OnePlus 7 has dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers that will lessen muffling of sound when you hold the phone horizontally.
The OnePlus 7 will come in one more variant in Red colour in addition to Mirror Grey
"OnePlus 7 Pro is the most complete phone that we have ever made."
There are India-centric features coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The first batch of the localised features on Oxygen OS include cricket scores in partnership with ESPN.
The OnePlus 7 Pro has a native screen recorder now, which is still missing on pure Android.
There is a new Fnatic mode that will improve gaming on the phone without lags and distractions such as notifications and calls.
The OnePlus 7 Pro has Android 9 Pie-based Oxygen OS but the Android Q Beta 3 will also be available to install.
OnePlus 7 Pro has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.
OnePlus 7 Pro has an improved x-axis vibrating motor for good vibrations while playing games, in addition to that for notifications and calls.
OnePlus has a 4000mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30. There are Dolby Atmos stereo speakers on the OnePlus 7 Pro.
The OnePlus 7 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor underneath.
The OnePlus 7 Pro has a DxO rating of 111, the highest for the company.
OnePlus camera prowess now being demoed by Nat Geo official.
The OnePlus 7 Pro has triple cameras - a 48-megapixel f/1.6 Sony IMX586 sensor with 7P lens and OIS, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with a field-of-view of 117 degrees and 3X optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.
The OnePlus 7 Pro selfie camera will pop inside automatically if the phone detects a fall. A really useful feature to leverage when talking about durability.
A 16-megapixel selfie camera housed on a motorised slider that can sustain 300,000 pop-ups, says Kopec. The slider opens in 0.53 seconds.
Szymon Kopec is now on the stage to talk about the cameras
Bigio now talks about Sacred Games. The official posters for the season 2 have been shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.
"Mobile device is the best way to watch Netflix" - Bigio
Jerome Bigio from Netflix APAC now on the stage to talk about the partnership with OnePlus over HDR compliance on the 7 Pro.
As it is already confirmed, the OnePlus 7 Pro has HDR and HDR10+ capabilities.
OnePlus introduced 90Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus 7 Pro display. It is 50% smoother than regular phone displays.
OnePlus 7 Pro has an A+ rated display by DisplayMate.
The OnePlus 7 Pro has "the best possible display." It has a Fluid AMOLED display that is borderless, ultra-smooth, notch-less. It's a 6.7-inch display with a Quad-HD+ resolution with a pixel density of 516 ppi.
OnePlus 7 Pro uses glass on the back that diffuses the refracted light to create patterns.
The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond. But Pei's favourite is Nebula Blue.
It has got curved edges on front and back. This is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S phones.
The OnePlus 7 Pro video now being played. It's here!
OnePlus's 5 year journey in a nutshell now being played.
"I'm really grateful to the OnePlus community for sticking with us" - Pei.
Now, it's time for the OnePlus 7 series. Carl Pei is back on the stage.
There's the OnePlus 7 Pro making it first appearance in the Bullets Wireless 2 b-roll video.