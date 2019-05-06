OnePlus 7 Pro to be the first smartphone with a feature that even iPhone doesn’t have

OnePlus 7 Pro, the most high-end phone from the company, will come with UFS 3.0 storage, CEO Pete Lau has officially confirmed. Corroborating to the speculations tipped by XDA Developers, Lau said the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature internal storage that uses UFS 3.0 technology – a major step up from eMMC and UFS 2.0 that have been used by almost all OEMs so far. This also means that OnePlus 7 Pro will become the first smartphone in the world offering UFS 3.0 storage after Galaxy Fold met its misfortune.

Besides, OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a HDR10+ display that is slowly becoming commonplace for flagship phones. This year, we saw Samsung adding HDR10+ capabilities to the Galaxy S10 line. Previous-generation OnePlus phones have maxed out to full-HD displays but this time, the company is leapfrogging to take on premium smartphones in the industry. Not only will OnePlus 7 Pro have a HDR10+ display, but it is also highly anticipated to include a 90Hz refresh rate display. It’s not been confirmed by the company or its officials unlike other key information but there have been a sufficient number of reports on the same.

OnePlus has already chosen the OnePlus 7 Pro display as the USP this time and it is doing everything possible to tout it against the competition. The company recently said the OnePlus 7 Pro has received a rating of A+ by DisplayMate. Prior to this, the only smartphone conferred with the A+ rating is Samsung Galaxy S10. OnePlus won’t say much right now on the technology that it has used on the display. Instead, it has noted in a release that an explanatory post will be published at the time of OnePlus 7 Pro launch.

So far, rumours have pointed to many key specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro, a few of which have been confirmed by the company. We know there are at least two OnePlus 7 smartphones this time but there could be a 5G phone in the offing. There could also be some announcement regarding the OnePlus TV that was teased months ago without any subsequent follow-up. The pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro are now live in India on Amazon.in.