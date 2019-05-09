OnePlus 7 Pro launch: Buy the flagship smartphone, get goodies at Experience Pop-Up in New Delhi on this date

Published: May 9, 2019 5:51:23 PM

With the OnePlus 7 series launch on May 14, the company is organising a 'OnePlus Experience Pop-Up', a special pop-up event to let its fans get their hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro at the earliest.

OnePlus 7 Pro launch: Buy the flagship smartphone, get goodies at Experience Pop-Up in New Delhi on this dateIf you are in New Delhi, OnePlus 7 Pro will be showcased at the first OnePlus Experience Pop-Up at the Amphitheatre, Select City Walk in Saket on May 17.

With the OnePlus 7 series launch on May 14, the company is organising a ‘OnePlus Experience Pop-Up’, a special pop-up event to let its fans get their hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro at the earliest. OnePlus 7 Pro will be the most premium model of the upcoming line of OnePlus 7 series. The new smartphone will feature a HDR10+ display aimed at offering users vivid viewing experience.

Starting May 15, OnePlus will begin setting up these exclusive kiosk-like events at select locations in major cities that include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Mumbai where OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for visitors to experience and purchase. The event starts at 7 pm at all the locations.

If you are in New Delhi, OnePlus 7 Pro will be showcased at the first OnePlus Experience Pop-Up at the Amphitheatre, Select City Walk in Saket starting 7 pm on May 17. Similar events will be hosted across other cities mentioned above. Not only do the visitors get to experience the OnePlus 7 Pro, but they also participate in exclusive workshops and attend gaming leagues, content creation, and photography sessions that will be organised over the course of the month.

OnePlus Experience Pop-Up, as well as other pop-up events, will also let attendees buy the OnePlus 7 Pro among other things. The early birds at these events will also stand a chance to get exclusive goodies from OnePlus – OnePlus Type-C Bullets headphones, Netflix and Amazon Prime vouchers, along with OnePlus back cases, OnePlus tote bags, and OnePlus ‘Never Settle’ T-shirts.

OnePlus has always emphasised how its fans and users are an integral part of the community, which is why there have been pop-up events in the past to let them experience the brand new products. The flagship phones are exclusively made available across these pop-up events for die-hard OnePlus fans who eagerly await launches.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro launch: Buy the flagship smartphone, get goodies at Experience Pop-Up in New Delhi on this date
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition