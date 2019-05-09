OnePlus 7 Pro launch: Buy the flagship smartphone, get goodies at Experience Pop-Up in New Delhi on this date

With the OnePlus 7 series launch on May 14, the company is organising a 'OnePlus Experience Pop-Up', a special pop-up event to let its fans get their hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro at the earliest. OnePlus 7 Pro will be the most premium model of the upcoming line of OnePlus 7 series. The new smartphone will feature a HDR10+ display aimed at offering users vivid viewing experience. Starting May 15, OnePlus will begin setting up these exclusive kiosk-like events at select locations in major cities that include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Mumbai where OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for visitors to experience and purchase. The event starts at 7 pm at all the locations. If you are in New Delhi, OnePlus 7 Pro will be showcased at the first OnePlus Experience Pop-Up at the Amphitheatre, Select City Walk in Saket starting 7 pm on May 17. Similar events will be hosted across other cities mentioned above. Not only do the visitors get to experience the OnePlus 7 Pro, but they also participate in exclusive workshops and attend gaming leagues, content creation, and photography sessions that will be organised over the course of the month. OnePlus Experience Pop-Up, as well as other pop-up events, will also let attendees buy the OnePlus 7 Pro among other things. The early birds at these events will also stand a chance to get exclusive goodies from OnePlus - OnePlus Type-C Bullets headphones, Netflix and Amazon Prime vouchers, along with OnePlus back cases, OnePlus tote bags, and OnePlus 'Never Settle' T-shirts. OnePlus has always emphasised how its fans and users are an integral part of the community, which is why there have been pop-up events in the past to let them experience the brand new products. The flagship phones are exclusively made available across these pop-up events for die-hard OnePlus fans who eagerly await launches.