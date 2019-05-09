OnePlus 7 Pro price revealed ahead of May 14 launch

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are set to launch in India and elsewhere on May 14. There has been a deluge of rumours and leaks spilling the beans on their specifications that leaves nothing to the imagination. The company has itself confirmed key elements that will give OnePlus 7 series an edge over the rival smartphones. In a new leak, the OnePlus 7 prices have been revealed along with the RAM and storage, colour options. Winfuture.de, a German tech website, has managed to obtain what looks like the expected pricing for the OnePlus 7 series phones. According to the website, the OnePlus 7 Pro will cost 699 euros for the base model in Europe. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in Mirror Grey colour but there will be two more models. The OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version is said to bear 749 euros pricing and come in three colours - Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB should cost 819 euros and be available in only the Nebula Blue colour. All these prices are for the European market. Read | OnePlus 7 Pro launch: Buy the flagship smartphone, get goodies at Experience Pop-Up in New Delhi on this\u00a0date Separately, the OnePlus 7 Pro India pricing has also been leaked, thanks to Ishan Agarwal who has earned credibility over recent times when it comes to OnePlus related news. Agarwal said in a tweet that OnePlus 7 Pro will be priced at Rs 49,999 for the entry model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to come at a cost of Rs 52,999 while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB model could sell for Rs 57,999. The colour variants remain the same. OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come with a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a maximum of 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a resolution of 516ppi and HDR10+ support. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz. There will be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage without expandability. A 4000mAh battery will be equipped underneath with Warp Charge technology. OnePlus is adding a third sensor to the dual camera setup on its flagship with OnePlus 7 Pro. The camera sensors are said to have been bumped up to 48-megapixel for the primary lens while the 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor will be retained, in addition to the 8-megapixel sensor. OnePlus 7 Pro will have a new mechanism for selfie camera - it will be integrated to a motorised slider, a la Vivo V15 Pro. It is rumoured that there will be a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor packed on the front.