OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 India launch set for today: Event timings, specs, and more

OnePlus 7 series will launch today, May 14 at simultaneous events in Bengaluru, London, and New York after over two months of teasers, rumours, and speculations. Unlike the previous times, the company is introducing at least two smartphones, the vanilla OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, which has been gaining massive attention, thanks to the company’s marketing efforts. There is absolutely nothing left to the imagination on the OnePlus 7 Pro but details on the OnePlus 7 are partly shrouded.

OnePlus’s launch event kicks off at 8.15 pm on May 14 in India at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, which translates to 4 pm BST and 11 am EDT. OnePlus began selling the invites to the event on April 25 at Rs 999 but the tickets were sold out within a few hours. So if you could not manage to get your hands on the tickets, OnePlus will be live streaming the event on YouTube and Twitter.

There is nearly everything that we know about the OnePlus 7 Pro. It is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The company has confirmed the OnePlus 7 Pro will have an HDR10+ display that will be compliant with Netflix HDR content, in addition to being A+ rated by DisplayMate.

According to the leaks, there will be a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display without a notch with a 90Hz refresh rate. What’s changing is the design of the display – OnePlus is finally moving closer to a bezel-less, notch-less display by displacing the front camera into a motorised slider on the top edge. However, the regular OnePlus 7 may largely retain the OnePlus 6T design.

Among other things, the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a triple camera setup at the back – one with a 48-megapixel sensor, one with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is said to have two cameras on the back – a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There will be Warp Charge on both the phones, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor that has been retained from the OnePlus 6T.