Breaking: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to launch on May 14, to be sold on Amazon.in

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Tuesday put an end to all the speculations on the OnePlus 7 launch date. In a live-streamed briefing, Lau announced that OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro will be globally unveiled on May 14. This refutes multiple reports that suggested that the launch will be held on May 12. In India, the event will be live-streamed at select locations. Amazon.in will be the online partner for pre-bookings and sales subsequently.

OnePlus 7 Pro will be the premier device this time as the company is looking to “redefine fast and smooth” experience on a smartphone. Lau told The Verge that the OnePlus 7 Pro display will be better as the company is investing three times more on this year’s device than it did on the previous ones. While it does not reveal the specifications, the reports have hinted at a 90Hz display.

Lau even said that he was “stunned” to see the display. Of course, a display with the refresh rate higher than the normal will offer more fluidity and lets the manufacturer leverage it to introduce new and fancier animations. So far, only a handful of smartphones have featured displays with higher refresh rate but OnePlus is aiming to emulate Apple. Apple offers a 120Hz display on the iPad Pro.

The display will also determine the OnePlus 7 Pro cost. It is expected that the plus-sized device will be pitted against the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Apple iPhone XS, which makes to leave the sub-Rs 40,000 range. The company is using the feedback it received for the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to evaluate the market for a high-end device that can take on the likes of Galaxy S phones and iPhone.

There will definitely be the vanilla OnePlus 7, in addition to the OnePlus 7 Pro, in the offing. But the company may announce a 5G variant too, the details for which are scant.