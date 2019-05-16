OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale early for select customers: Where to buy, bundled offers, & more

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2019 11:29:14 AM

OnePlus 7 Pro packs a Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple camera setup, and Warp Charge 30

OnePlus has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera

OnePlus 7 Pro will be available early for Amazon Prime customers starting 12 pm Thursday, May 16. The latest Android flagship comes at a time when Samsung started to recover the sales of its premium phones in India. The new OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 90Hz OLED curved display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, triple cameras on the back, and a slide-out selfie camera to attract the buyers.

In India, OnePlus 7 Pro’s pricing is receiving mixed responses from the buyers and experts. It’s the first time OnePlus is moving to the more premium arena to match the low-end flagship offerings by Samsung and Apple. OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 48,999 for the base model that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There are two other models – one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 52,999 and the top-of-the-line variant with gigantic 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is priced at Rs 58,999.

For online buyers, the smartphone will be available on Amazon.in and oneplus.in but Amazon Prime members can jump the release date to get the Mirror Grey variant starting Thursday. There are two more colour variants – Nebula Blue, which goes on sale on May 28, and Almond, which will make it to the market by June.

There are a couple of offers on the OnePlus 7 Pro – the SBI customers will be eligible for a discount of Rs 2,000 instantly if they use debit or credit card. Moreover, customers who are also Jio users will receive benefits of worth Rs 9,300, which includes Rs 5,400 recharge vouchers applicable only on Rs 299 prepaid recharge. There is no cost EMI payment facility available, along with a maximum of 70 per cent ‘guaranteed exchange price’ in partnership with Servify.

