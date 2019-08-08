OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 in the Amazon Freedom Sale: the perfect Phone Investment

OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the most beautifully crafted phones in the world with its gradient glass back and end to end display.

It is that time of the year when the Amazon Freedom Sale comes around. And this time it comes with superb offers for everyone on the lookout for a flagship level. Yes, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro made waves when they hit the market a few months ago, becoming two of the most desirable phones around. Well, the Freedom Sale from Amazon just made them even more value for money.

Let’s begin with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Easily one of the most beautifully crafted phones in the world with its gradient glass back and end to end display, it is also one of the most powerful. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is the most powerful mobile chip in the world, and comes with RAM variants from 6 GB to 12 GB and storage from 128 GB to 256 GB. It is one of the few phones in the world to boast a 6.67 inch Fluid AMOLED Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90HZ, making graphics and animations appear extra smooth on it. It also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 16 megapixel pop up selfie camera and a triple camera arrangement on the back comprising a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, a 8 megapixel telephoto lens for 3x lossless zoom with OIS, and a 16 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a camera set up that has won rave reviews from the legendary DxO Mark. Round that off with a long lasting 4000 mAh battery that gets charged in a jiffy, thanks to OnePlus’ Warp Charge technology, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a clean Oxygen UI interface on top of Android 9, and you can see why the OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the most talked about phones in the world.

The phone normally starts at Rs 48,999. Note: we said “normally.” For, in the Amazon Freedom Sale, that price comes down. By a fair bit. Of course, Amazon always gave you the option to hand in your older or current device and get some money off the OnePlus 7 Pro as part of the exchange programme (do check to see if the phone you wish to exchange is covered), but the Freedom Sale has further sweetened the deal by adding up to Rs 3,000 extra to the exchange value of your older device. Need more discounts? Just buy the OnePlus 7 Pro using a SBI credit card and you get an instant discount of Rs 1500. We are not done yet – there is also the option to get the OnePlus 7 Pro on a 12 months no-cost EMI plan. Now, those are some offers!

It is not just the OnePlus 7 Pro that comes with special offers in the Amazon Freedom Sale. Its sibling, the OnePlus 7, which starts at Rs 32,999, also gets the instant Rs 1500 discount if purchased by an SBI credit card. An additional Rs 2000 has been added to the value of any phone offered in exchange (again, do check if your phone is covered in the plan) for the OnePlus 7, and yes, there is a no-cost EMI plan available for it as well – spread across six months!

And for that, you get a phone that has the same processor, main 48 megapixel camera sensor (with OIS) and 16 megapixel selfie camera as the OnePlus 7 Pro, and also runs on the same clutter free Oxygen UI interface. It sports a 6.41 inch Optic AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, which has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well, and has two RAM and storage variants: 6 GB/ 128 GB and 8 GB / 256 GB. Keeping it running for a decent time is the task of a 3,700 mAh battery that comes with support for OnePlus’ famous Dash Charge. And like the Pro, the 7 also has a set of dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

All of which make the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 easily the best phone-y investments you can make in the Amazon Freedom Sale. Why Settle for less, when you have these Never Settlers with special offers?