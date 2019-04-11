This could be our very first glimpse of OnePlus 7 Pro, its specifications

Source: Weibo

OnePlus 7 is already at the top of the rumour mill and the anticipation is growing with each passing day. OnePlus has already spilled the beans on the key specifications of its next flagship smartphone. But we may be seeing OnePlus 7 Pro as well in the offing. Some hands-on photos of what is claimed to be OnePlus 7 Pro have been leaked on Weibo. The OnePlus 7 Pro can be seen bearing a triple camera set-up at the back, besides a full-screen display sans notch that suggests a sliding front camera.

This year, OnePlus could be planning to introduce three variants to its annual flagship, if Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal is to be believed. Agarwal tweeted that he managed to spot three variants with their model numbers – OnePlus 7 (GM1901,03,05), OnePlus 7 Pro (GM1911,13,15,17), and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G (GM1920). The images dumped on Weibo contain information about the device, including the model number GM1915, which is one of the aforementioned model numbers.

Apart from the standard version, the other two models – OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 5G/ 7 Pro 5G are expected to be launched later this year. OnePlus demoed the 5G-ready model at MWC Barcelona but without disclosing design and internals. It was earlier speculated that OnePlus might choose to go with a new series altogether for its 5G phone.

The OnePlus 7 Pro, which adds fuel to the fire of rumours, can be seen having as many as three cameras at the back. One of the leaked images shows the ‘About phone’ screen that tells what OnePlus 7 Pro packs inside. The three cameras include a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The information does not tell us what type of sensors these will be but they are likely in line with the current smartphone camera standards.

What else is conspicuous is the full-screen display on the OnePlus 7 Pro in the images. There is no notch or cutout on the display, which is exceedingly becoming the new fad among the mobile manufacturers to resume their ambitions of attaining a bezel-less smartphone. The absence of notch/cutout means the front camera either is implemented in a slider or has been substituted by rear cameras in a rotatable setting. The images do not clarify either but we may get more information in the coming days.

The details about OnePlus 7 Pro revealed in the images include a 6.67-inch Super Optic OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage configuration. More information on the OnePlus 7 series is expected to surface until the launch day.