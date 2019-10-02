OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB up for grabs for as low as Rs 33,999 in Amazon sale; other OnePlus offers

After the launch of the much-awaited OnePlus 7T, the price of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro has been slashed to an all-time low under the Amazon Great Indian Festival that is underway until October 4. The OnePlus 7 Pro, originally priced at Rs 52,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant, is now available to buy for Rs 48,999. However, the total price can come down to Rs 33,999 if you exchange an old device and pay using an SBI card.

OnePlus 7 Pro deal on Amazon

OnePlus 7 Pro of the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes with Fluid AMOLED Display, and 4000mAh battery. It is originally priced at Rs 52,999.00 and is now available at Rs 48,999 on Amazon.in. As per the e-commerce giant, buyers can get upto Rs 13,000 off on exchange offers. There is No Cost EMI available and the EMI starts at Rs 1,531. A discount of Rs 2,000 is up for grabs for customers paying via SBI card to sweeten the deal. The final price after the exchange and bank discount is Rs 33,999.

OnePlus 7 deal on Amazon

The OnePlus 7 with 6GB RAM and128GB storage has an Optic AMOLED Display, backed by a 3700mAH battery. It is originally retailed at Rs 32,999 but is available at Rs 29,999 on Amazon.in. Buyers can avail upto Rs 13,000 off on various exchange offers. The EMI payment facility starts at Rs 1,412 from leading banks, along with 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on SBI bank cards. The final price of the phone after applying the exchange discount and bank offer comes down to Rs 15,300.

After Amazon and Flipkart announced their festive sales last week, both the sellers and the companies are having a rand time if the sales numbers are to be believed. On Monday, while Amazon revealed that it sold smartphones top brands worth 750 crores in the first 36 hours, OnePlus, on Tuesday, revealed that it has recorded Rs 500 crore revenue in two days of festive sale on Amazon.in.

The newly launched OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV 55Q1 witnessed tremendous uptake clocking the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone category and the TV category respectively on Amazon India,” a statement by the company revealed. OnePlus also announced earlier this week that it has clocked a revenue of Rs 500 crore in two days during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

READ ALSO | Mukesh Ambani’s Diwali gift: Reliance cuts Jio Phone price to less than half

OnePlus 7T Price

The OnePlus 7T smartphone comes with the 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display and starts at Rs 37,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. OnePlus 7T (8GB 256GB) is being retailed at Rs 39,999.

OnePlus TV Price

While the OnePlus TV 55Q1 is retailed at Rs 69,900 with the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro costing Rs 99,900 by the premium smartphone company. Both TVs have 4K QLED display,50W eight-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound and HDR10 support are aimed at becoming the main hub of a smart home.

OnePlus, has its rivals in tech giants such as Samsung and Apple in the premium smartphone range in India. As per a PTI report early this year, OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau has said that India is among one of its largest markets for OnePlus, as it accounts for nearly 33 per cent of its global revenue.

According to Counterpoint Market Research, OnePlus emerged as the best-selling premium smartphone brand of 2018 and also led the premium smartphone segment (priced over Rs 30,000) for three consecutive quarters, capturing 36 per cent of the market in October-December 2018.