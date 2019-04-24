OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch on May 14: How to buy tickets for the grand event in India

Updated: April 24, 2019 3:36:25 PM

In India, the OnePlus launch event will be held at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru. The event is scheduled to kick off at 8.15 pm on May 14.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch on May 14

OnePlus 7 series is officially launching in India on May 14. On Tuesday, the company announced the date when its 2019 flagships – likely OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro – will debut in the country, as well as two other locations – the US and the UK. It will be live streamed on YouTube but if you want to attend the event, OnePlus is making arrangements.

In India, the OnePlus launch event will be held at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru. The event is scheduled to kick off at 8.15 pm on May 14. If you are interested in appearing for the launch event, you will need entry tickets that not only ensure your entry but will help you avail the official merchandise from OnePlus. According to OnePlus, the event is being hosted in Bengaluru for the first time. It is being called the company’s biggest ever launch event.

OnePlus 7 Bengaluru launch event tickets will be up for grabs on oneplus.in at a discounted price of Rs 999. The sale of tickets starts at 10 am on April 25. In London, the tickets are already up for sale at 16 British pounds/ 18 euros. For the New York event, the ticket sale goes live on April 25 for a discounted rate of $20.

The OnePlus 7 series will be available for pre-booking and sale on amazon.in in India. The e-commerce website has already put a dedicated page up as a countdown placeholder for the OnePlus 7 launch.

The major shift that is expected to be introduced on the new OnePlus 7 series phones is the 90Hz display.

