OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date leaked

OnePlus 7 may finally have a launch date (Source: Weibo)

OnePlus 7 series may finally be unveiled on May 14, if a recent tip is to be believed. According to Ishan Agarwal, who has a record of sharing tidbits of key information on the upcoming OnePlus flagship, has now obtained what looks like a poster that spills the beans on the OnePlus 7 unveiling. The poster was spotted by Agarwal on Weibo, which could mean the launch date is for China.

Besides the vanilla version of OnePlus 7, there are going to be two additional variants for the first time. Agarwal previously alleged that there will be a OnePlus 7 Pro with bumped-up specifications, such as a triple camera setup on the back, in addition to the company’s highly-anticipated 5G phone. The name of OnePlus’s 5G phone is nowhere near the closure in the rumour mill but Agarwal said it is going to be called the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

The poster shared on Twitter has details printed in Chinese against a red background, which could mean at least a red-colour variant. The poster text translates to ‘Go Beyond Speed’, which, again, is something the company is capitalising on the basis of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that was confirmed earlier.

As far as the features go, the previous leak suggested the OnePlus 7 Pro come with the sliding camera setup for selfies. This goes in line with the better half of the leaks hovering since the beginning of the year. It makes sense, though, considering the sibling companies, Oppo and Vivo, are emulating the mechanism of sliding cameras by the day.

There is also a 6.67-inch Super Optic Display with the edge-to-edge implementation, a la Galaxy S10+ and Huawei P30 Pro. The triple cameras on the smartphone are speculated to comprise a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. CEO Pete Lau had earlier ended the speculations around wireless charging by confirming its unavailability on the OnePlus 7 series.