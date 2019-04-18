OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, & 7 Pro 5G launch soon as CEO Pete Lau teases ‘Fast and Smooth’ era

OnePlus is expected to launch three new phones on May 14

OnePlus has released the first teaser of the OnePlus 7 that says the flagship will be “Fast and Smooth”. The teaser was shared by the company CEO Pete Lau as the first among others that will follow to build the hype around OnePlus 7. The image shared by Lau has the device kept slanted that makes it appear like a ‘7’. But there is more to the teaser – there seems to be an edge-to-edge display, which has been reported many times earlier. The word ‘Smooth’ has three dots replacing the oos, alluding to three variants that have been flooding the rumour mill.

Lau wrote on Twitter while rolling out the first official teaser – “Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful – can’t wait for you to see it!”

While there is no explicit information revealed via the teaser, the words can be deduced to corroborate with what has been reported so far. The word ‘Fast’ means the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that has already been confirmed by Lau. The word ‘Sm…th’ not only suggests three models – OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, but it also nearly hints that at least one model, likely the OnePlus 7 Pro, will finally have a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.

Exclusive for @AndroidCentral! Some details about the OnePlus 7 Pro:

-Quad HD+ Super AMOLED “90hz” Display

-USB 3.1

-WARP Charge at 30W, 4000mAH Battery

-Dual Speakers

-Triple Camera Setup (Wide Angle and Telephoto)

More at:https://t.co/MGRIRUzeo5#OnePlus7Pro #OnePlus7

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JlA0FyiYQJ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 17, 2019

According to Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro will see the biggest bump on a OnePlus phone with a Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display. Besides the display, Agarwal also revealed will 4000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge. There will be a USB 3.1 Type-C port as well. The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro has already been rumoured a lot but Agarwal claims there will be stereo speakers as well on the device, additionally.

The teaser, however, does not reveal the launch date for the OnePlus 7 phones. But Agarwal has the information on that as well. In his tweet, he wrote that OnePlus will hold events in New York, the UK, and Bengaluru on May 14. The India launch will begin at 8.30 pm, if he is to be believed. In any case, OnePlus will be sending out invites soon to confirm the date.