OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T 5G leaked: Here’s your first look at OnePlus’s upcoming smartphones

OnePlus 7 will launch later this year alongside a new OnePlus 5G device (Source: SlashLeaks)

OnePlus 7, the company’s next flagship device, is going to come with some radical changes in its design, latest images that have surfaced on the Internet have suggested. Although its predecessor OnePlus 6 got a big design upgrade like the notch design to the unique in-screen fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T, the next generation flagship hints at a complete overhaul. Here are the changes that are expected on the OnePlus 7:

OnePlus 7: The notch play

Disregarding the criticism from users, the company went ahead with a notch display on OnePlus 6. However, OnePlus later changed the design to a ‘waterdrop’ notch that is smaller in size. The company even released a software update to let users hide the notch on the handset. As per the latest leak, the company may not include a notch in the OnePlus 7 at all.

However, the leaked image said to be of OnePlus 7 did not reveal the front-facing camera on the handset, which led to the suggestion that OnePlus 7 may have a motorised pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Vivo Nex or the Honor Magic 2, which particularly a sliding top panel. It is also reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood.

Apple too has notch screen on its iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR. Android smartphone manufacturers jumped on the bandwagon with their own versions of and experiments with different notches. Samsung recently launched its own version of cut-out display with Infinity-V, Infinity-U, and Infinity-O. Huawei did a similar job of equipping its latest Huawei Nova 4 and Honor View 20 models with the punch-hole camera on the display.

OnePlus’ 5G phone

OnePlus has confirmed that a 5G version of next flagship phone will be launched. It must be noted that a OnePlus 5G device, presumably known as OnePlus 6T 5G, is expected to be launched in certain European markets in 2019. The 5G model is said to have higher cost than the normal one.

“It’s hard to know because there’s a lot of specifics still to look at, but it’s likely in the neighbourhood of $200-300 more,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said in December 2018.