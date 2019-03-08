OnePlus 7 to cost Rs 40,000? Here’s what you should know

OnePlus 7, the company’s next flagship that was previewed under covers at the MWC Barcelona last month, is creating a buzz in the rumour mill. Its launch is expected later this year although the exact timelines are not clear. But what is clear is that OnePlus 7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which could also be capable of 5G services. Now, an online retailer has gone ahead and put up the OnePlus 7 on sale at $569 in the US, which is roughly Rs 40,000.

According to the listing on the online retailer Giztop, OnePlus 7 could be priced somewhere around the OnePlus 6T at $569. The smartphone was “out of stock” on the website at the time of writing. The listing has also revealed nearly all the specifications of the OnePlus 7, which go in line with what multiple leaks, rumours, and official confirmations have tipped so far. There is indeed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor clocked at up to 2.84GHz along with Adreno 640 GPU.

OnePlus 7 will have a 6.5-inch ‘Waterdrop’ Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 per cent. However, some early renders of the OnePlus 7 leaked on the Internet show a pop-up selfie camera, which means there is no notch at the top of the display. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 7, as per the listing. The listing further reveals that OnePlus 7 will have 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively.

The listing tips that there will be three cameras on the OnePlus 7 – something that has also been reported by multiple leaks. A 48-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor are what is mentioned under the listing. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor expected on the front of the OnePlus 7. The product image in the listing shows the front camera sitting within the ‘waterdrop’-style notch. However, there is a full-screen, notch-less display expected on the OnePlus 7 if we go by the recent image renders.

Another detail that the listing sheds some light on is the battery. According to the listing, the OnePlus 7 will have a 4000mAh battery with support for 44W Dash Charging, which sounds a little odd.

There are many instances in the listing that beg to question its credibility, which is why the readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.