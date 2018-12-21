This could be our first look of OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 leaked in images (Source: @IshanAgarwal24/ Twitter)

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch its first 5G smartphone next year in line with the 5G rollout in the US and other markets. On the same occasion, it said that its 5G phone won’t be the flagship next year, which means that OnePlus 6’s successor, OnePlus 7 won’t support 5G. OnePlus 7, however, will be a rather spruced up version of the predecessor but there has not been any concrete material to what the device would look like. For the first time, the Internet is convinced that the OnePlus 7 has been previewed by no other than the company CEO Pete Lau. He is said to have accidentally leaked the first glimpse of the OnePlus 7.

A photo leaked on the Internet, courtesy Twitter user Ishan Agarwal, shows Pete Lau and other OnePlus staff attending a briefing, wherein Lau is holding what looks like the next OnePlus device. Now, it is not clear whether it’s the OnePlus 7 or the company’s anticipated 5G smartphone. In any case, what’s clear are the elements likely to be seen on the device’s rear. According to the image, the OnePlus device in Lau’s hand sports a circular island housing dual cameras. The device is seemingly draped in red and white colour, however, there could be more colour variants.

Apart from the aforementioned details, it’s also confirmed that the next OnePlus devices will be powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. In fact, OnePlus came out as the first company that could ship the world’s first Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. But Lenovo surprised everyone when it launched the world’s first 12GB RAM smartphone that is also powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, which is expected to begin shipping next month. If everything goes as planned, Lenovo could be the first company to release a smartphone with Snapdragon 855.

It is also widely speculated that the phone Lau is holding could be the OnePlus’s 5G phone but OnePlus 7, largely because he was present at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit held towards the beginning of this month to confirm that OnePlus is developing its first 5G phone that will be released in 2019, however, the exact timeline is not confirmed. Apart from the 5G phone, OnePlus will launch two more smartphones, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T.