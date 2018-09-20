OnePlus 6T won’t have three cameras: Here’s what newly leaked photos suggest

OnePlus 6T is expected to launch soon

OnePlus 6T, the next smartphone that will succeed the recently-launched OnePlus 6, has been officially teased by the company after a slew of reports that were later corroborated by the company. OnePlus has rolled out the advertisements on television featuring Amitabh Bachchan who teases the OnePlus 6T. Amazon India has also made the dedicated page live on its website, indicating the launch is sooner than later.

Some previous reports suggested that there will be a triple camera setup on the OnePlus 6T. As it turns out, the OnePlus 6T will pack dual cameras only. In the televised advertisement, as well as the freshly leaked renders, courtesy renowned tipster Roland Quandt, the OnePlus 6T can be seen sporting two cameras on the back, refuting all the speculations about three cameras. The image renders posted by Quandt shows the upper part of OnePlus 6T’s back placed next to that of OnePlus 6.

Here’s your first look at the OnePlus 6T – no triple-cam, bigger device = bigger screen, and very likely no fingerprint reader on the back: https://t.co/HtzueslPIW — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 19, 2018

While there aren’t major differences between the two, a minor upgrade in the footprint of the OnePlus 6T. Anyway, it’s almost confirmed that there isn’t a triple camera setup on the OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone if you go by the credibility of tipster’s leaks. Besides, the OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a bigger display. However, the biggest change will be the implementation of the fingerprint sensor. While the leaked renders of OnePlus 6T show the rear deprived of the fingerprint sensor cavity, it is something the company confirmed a while ago.

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will be the company’s first smartphone to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 6T will join the likes of a handful of smartphones such as Vivo V11 Pro and V9 among others to sport the fingerprint sensor under the display. OnePlus 6T is expected to debut on October 17 in India, however, we will have to wait for an official announcement on the launch date.