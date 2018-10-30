OnePlus 6T with waterdrop-notch, Screen Unlock fingerprint sensor launched in India: Price, specifications

The OnePlus 6T supports a 3700mAh battery which is touted to be better than its predecessor by 37 percent.

OnePlus 6T made its debut at an event in New York on Monday 29th October. A day after the US unveiling, OnePlus 6T, the successor of the OnePlus 6, has been launched in India at an event held in New Delhi today.

The OnePlus 6T has many some new features. The latest smartphone by the company is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and will only be available in Mirror Black. On the other hand the other two variants with 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB/256 storage space will be available in Midnight Black and Midnight Blue colour variant.

The highlight of the OnePlus 6T is the waterdrop style notch which is a major physical difference as compared to its previous models. OnePlus 6T has a 6.4 inch full HD+ OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor. Just like the iPhone and the Google Pixel, it does not support an expandable memory option. OnePlus 6T comes with dual rear cameras. The first one with primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and the secondary camera 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor, accompanied by an LED flash.

In India, the company has joined hands with Amazon as the latter will be exclusively selling the phone online. The phone will also be available offline at Reliance Digital, Croma and OnePlus Experience stores which is only in Banglore.

