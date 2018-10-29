OnePlus 6T with Screen Unlock fingerprint sensor, waterdrop notch display launched: Price, features, specifications

OnePlus 6T has an in-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus 6T has been officially launched at an event in New York on Monday, October 29. The successor to OnePlus 6 comes with a rather different approach to what the notch should ‘ideally’ look like, in addition to the Screen Unlock, which OnePlus says is the “fastest” in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 6T has a waterdrop-style notch at the top of the display which is 6.4-inch in size. It’s an incremental update to the six-month-old OnePlus 6, largely because both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

OnePlus 6T Price

The OnePlus 6T starts at $ 549 (roughly Rs 40,300) and goes all the way up till $629 (roughly Rs 46,000) in the US. It comes in Midnight Black and Mirror Black as of now until OnePlus introduces the special edition later this year. In the US, OnePlus has partnered T-Mobile to sell the OnePlus 6T in the offline market, in addition to the smartphone’s online availability via T-Mobile as well as OnePlus online store.

T-Mobile’s pop-up event will showcase the OnePlus 6T for sale for the first time anywhere in the world. It’s offering a discount of $300 on the exchange of a compatible old smartphone.

In India, OnePlus is holding a separate event on Tuesday, October 30 in New Delhi at 8:3 pm. The India pricing and availability will be announced the event.

OnePlus 6T Features, Specifications

The biggest change that is visible on the OnePlus 6T is the waterdrop-style notch, which OnePlus believes is the result of the feedback given by the OnePlus users. There is a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with thin bezels on the OnePlus 6T. The thin on the front of the smartphone has also been narrowed to give more real estate on the smartphone. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage options.

For photography, the OnePlus 6T comes with dual cameras, as revealed by Kyle Kiang, OnePlus’ head for the North America region. This refutes the earlier speculation of three cameras on the OnePlus 6T. There is a combination of a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0. OnePlus 6T comes with two new features – Studio Lighting and Nightscape. The Studio Lighting essentially “accentuates and attenuates” the facial luminosity in the Portrait Mode while the Nightscape mode optimises the scene with the help of HDR to take shots in 2 seconds.

The OnePlus 6T has a 3700mAh battery, which is 37 per cent more than what is packed inside the predecessor OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6T comes with “better stabilisation” when playing games. Running Android 9 Pie at the core, the OnePlus 6T comes with a new feature called Smart Boost that counterbalances the load on RAM and ROM to reduce the boot time on resource-intensive applications. The OnePlus 6T comes with standard connectivity options including NFC and 4G VoLTE.