Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale begins today: Offers on Xiaomi Mi A2, OnePlus 6T, Vivo V15 Pro, & more

Amazon Sale today is a great opportunity to upgrade your smartphone.

Those who missed earlier sales on Amazon need not wait any longer as Amazon India’s three-day smartphone sale begins Monday. SO, if you have had your eye on a particular smartphone but refrained from making the purchase, you may want to try your luck here. Up for grabs in the sale that will run till March 28 are a number of smartphones offering enough variety to suit your requirements as well as your budget.

Those eyeing the OnePlus 6T would be happy to know that the smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 37,999.

However, those wishing not to shell out too much but still want a smooth Android experience can look at Redmi Y2 which is available at Rs 7999 instead of the original Rs 10,499.

Moreover, another pocket-friendly phone on offer is the Mi A2 smartphone which is available at Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 17,999.

During the Amazon Sale, Honor Play is being offered at Rs 14,999 while Realme U1 can be purchased at Rs 8,999 and Redmi 6A at just Rs 5,499 instead of Rs 6,999.

Mobile phones such as Redmi Note 5 Pro can be bought at Rs 10,999, Vivo V15 Pro at Rs. 28,990, Oppo F11 Pro at Rs 24,990, and Honor 8X at Rs 13,999.

It must be noted that smartphones such as OnePlus 6T, Vivo V15 Pro, Honor View 20 and a number of Oppo phones will also be made available under the ‘best exchange offer’. Moreover, Amazon India is offering Vivo Y83 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme U1, and Redmi Y2 under the ‘lowest price ever’ category.

The online shopping portal will also be offering a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 833 per month, that will be made available through Amazon Pay, and to ICICI credit cards on purchases above Rs 3,000. Moreover, up to Rs 9,000 will be offered on the exchange of old smartphones. Apart from this, a 5 percent discount will be offered to EMI transactions done through Axis bank debit and credit card.