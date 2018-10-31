OnePlus 6T v OnePlus 6: Price in India, specifications compared in detail

OnePlus 6T v OnePlus 6: Price in India and specs compared

OnePlus 6T was finally launched in India after much anticipation over it for past many days. The India unveiling happened a day after the OnePlus 6T was launched in New York, marking the company’s foray into the US offline market. The OnePlus 6T is an incremental update to the OnePlus 6 that’s not even six months old as yet. It comes with bells and whistles such as a new notch design, improved cameras, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for the first time on a OnePlus phone.

While there are many differences that can be listed between both OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6, there are many similarities between the two. OnePlus’s approach to the ‘T’ models of its flagship devices usually follow the tradition to ramping up a few features here and there while the processor remains the same because of the twice-a-year launch cycle. Here is the comparison of the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 for their pricing, specifications, and features.

OnePlus 6T v OnePlus 6: Price in India

The OnePlus 6T costs Rs 37,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The OnePlus 6 base variant, on the other hand, was available at Rs 34,999 with the same RAM capacity but half the storage space. The second OnePlus 6T variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 41,999 whereas the OnePlus 6 8GB/128GB variant was available at Rs 39,999. The top-end OnePlus 6T model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage cost Rs 45,999 while the same RAM/storage model of OnePlus 6 was priced at Rs 43,999.

OnePlus 6T OnePlus 6 6GB/ 128GB – Rs 37,999 6GB/ 64GB – Rs 34,999 8GB/ 128GB – Rs 41,999 8GB/ 128GB – Rs 39,999 8GB/ 256GB – Rs 45,999 8GB/ 256GB – Rs 43,999

OnePlus 6T v OnePlus 6: Specifications, Features

The OnePlus 6T comes running Android 9 Pie out of the box with Oxygen OS while the OnePlus 6 was launched with Android Oreo out of the box. However, following its eligibility for being one of the first devices to receive Android 9 Pie, the OnePlus 6 now runs the same Android version as available on the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T has a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is a broad notch on the top of the display that is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The OnePlus 6, on the other hand, comes with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display having a resolution of (1080×2280 pixels) with a 19:9 aspect ratio and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a waterdrop-style notch that is significantly narrower than the one seen on OnePlus 6.

Both OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with two RAM options – 6GB or 8GB. There are two storage options on the OnePlus 6T – 128GB and 256GB – while the OnePlus 6 had three storage options – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. There is no expandable storage available on either model.

For cameras, both OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have the identical rear dual camera setup and single front camera module. There is a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX519 sensor with an aperture of f/1.2 and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with a f/1.7 aperture. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The cameras support EIS and OIS, along with other features. However, the OnePlus 6T comes with two new features – Super Lighting and Nightscape – out-of-the-box but the company says it will roll out both the features to OnePlus 6 soon.

The OnePlus 6T comes with a more capacious 3700mAh battery with a 5V charger while the OnePlus 6 has a 3300mAh battery. Both the smartphones support the company’s proprietary fast charging technology called Dash Charging. Another major change to the hardware on OnePlus 6T is the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus 6T uses the USB Type-C for audio output while the OnePlus 6 has a 3.5mm headphone jack.