OnePlus 6T to get first-ever discount on Amazon sale tomorrow, available at Rs 33,499

OnePlus 6T will be available for a discount for the first time ever during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest that starts tomorrow. The three-day sale will begin from 11th April midnight and end on 13th April at 11:59 pm.

The e-commerce giant is offering the OnePlus 6T for Rs 34,999, with an effective discount of Rs 3,000. The phone was launched last year with a starting price of Rs 37,999. The OnePlus 6T model with 6GB RAM and 128 GB will be available at a discount of Rs 3,000, while the 8GB RAM phone with 128GB or 256 GB storage will be available at a discount of Rs 4,000. HDFC Bank Debit Card and Credit Card users will be able to avail an additional discount of 10 per cent.

The OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen and also sports a Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor which gives the phone a unique look. The phone has a dual rear camera with a lenses of 16 megapixel and 20 megapixel. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera. The processor used in the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845. It runs on the operating system Oxygen 9.0 and will also get Android Q as soon as it is rolled out. and comes in three different colours mirror black, thunder purple and midnight black.

The phone has a 3,700mAh battery and can last up to 18 hours. It also has a battery-saver option, which can make the battery last even longer. After the discount being announced on the OnePlus 6T, it is also being rumored that the OnePlus 7 will be announced soon.

The Fab Phones Fest will also have deals on Honor Phones and Realme U1. During the sale, the Honor Play will be available for Rs 13,999, down from its current price Rs 19,999. The Honor 8X price will also be slashed by Rs 2,000 and it will be available at Rs 12,999.

Apple is also expected to offer a discount on the iPhone X, which is currently available for Rs 74,999 during the sale.