OnePlus 6T to come with the feature that won’t be present on 2018 Apple iPhone

OnePlus 6T will launch later this year

OnePlus is a few months away from completing its cycle of launching two smartphones in a year. In May this year, the company launched the hotly-anticipated OnePlus 6 that jumped the bandwagon to join other Android OEMs and Apple to pack a notch. The OnePlus 6T, much like OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3T, will debut this year with OnePlus having already divulged its plans to launch the device in October. The company has now gone ahead to announce that the OnePlus 6T will indeed pack an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In an emailed statement to CNET, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will feature the in-display fingerprint sensor and it will be called the ‘Screen Lock’. The in-display fingerprint sensor debuted with the Vivo X21 making Vivo the world’s company to bring such a technology. Since then, the integration of the fingerprint sensor into the display is something that other companies such as Xiaomi have taken up. OnePlus will be the latest company to pack the in-display fingerprint sensor, as Apple has allegedly postponed the technology to arrive on iPhone.

OnePlus told CNET in the statement – “We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.” It is noteworthy that OnePlus previously confirmed to CNET that the OnePlus 6T will launch sometime in October and tentatively cost $550 as a T-Mobile exclusive.

The current list of the smartphones that come with in-display fingerprint sensor includes Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, Vivo V11, Vivo Nex, Vivo V11 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS. The OnePlus 6T will be the fresh entrant to the league. Apart from this, the OnePlus 6T is expected to come with the waterdrop notch – a narrower notch in the shape of a drop that is seen on Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro. The smartphone is also said to sport a setup of three cameras.