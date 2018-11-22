OnePlus 6T: OnePlus impresses yet again – Attractive design, top-notch performance

The device’s OxygenOS refines and enhances Android 9.0 with useful features and optimisation such as improving Android’s full screen gestures.

India’s mobile phone landscape is cluttered with numerous players touting their latest devices. Most of the handset makers harp on the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in their new offerings. Meanwhile, what the average consumer desires is a good user experience. OnePlus, the Chinese handset maker that is one of the most popular brands in the country, seems to know the pulse of the consumer; its latest offering, OnePlus 6T is a powerful and feature-rich smartphone that promises to offer one of the best user experiences. I have been using their latest flagship device for over a fortnight now and here are some of my takeaways that makes this Android wonder stand tall.

Design & display: OnePlus 6T, available in Midnight Black and Mirror Black, has a slim frame with large display and minimal bezels. Its smart-arc backing and horizon line are crafted at the micron-level to perfectly fit the contour of your hand, improving comfort and grip. Its gentle curvature of the glass not only increases durability; it creates a 3D effect that accentuates the signature OnePlus horizon line. The device has a rich and immersive display, with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The front of the OnePlus 6T is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6, seamlessly flowing into the glass. Company officials said that over 40 different manufacturing steps go into crafting the 3D glass back of the OnePlus 6T which is made from multiple layers of glass; it includes anti-glare coating and a texturised multilayer.

The front of the OnePlus 6T is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Supported by sophisticated self-learning algorithms, the Screen Unlock feature helps users unlock the device in just 0.34 seconds. Screen Unlock can also be used to quick launch apps. Continue to press the screen after the display is unlocked. A customisable app shortcut bar will appear. Move finger over app of choice and swipe up to launch.

Performance: Thanks to the judicious mix of latest hardware and software, OnePlus 6T is a blazingly fast phone. For instance, you can unlock the display in 0.4 seconds with Face Unlock, dial a contact in 0.5 seconds, launch the camera in 0.6 seconds. Smart Boost, a new feature in this OnePlus device, improves app cold start speeds by up to 20% by storing data from frequently used apps in the phone’s RAM.

The device’s OxygenOS refines and enhances Android 9.0 with useful features and optimisation such as improving Android’s full screen gestures. It maintains the light and customisable Android experience to support a fast, smooth, and burdenless user experience. And when you need more power, OnePlus Fast Charge can quickly charge the OnePlus 6T’s 3,700 mAh battery, which provides a 20% increase in battery life compared to OnePlus 6, for a full day of power in half an hour.

Camera: The OnePlus 6T enhances the hugely popular camera experience of the OnePlus 6 with software optimisations and added features. The new Nightscape is perfect for capturing low-light urban environments with improved clarity, less noise, more accurate colour reproduction and better dynamic range. The rear camera features Studio Lighting, a feature that has been finetuned to recognise faces and adjust the lighting to simulate professional lighting. The OnePlus 6T rear cameras can capture 4K video footage at 60 frames per second, and Super Slow Motion at 1080p and 240fps / 720p and 480fps. Google Lens is also included as standard in the user interface.

Battery: The OnePlus 6T is powered by a 3700mAh non removable battery, the largest OnePlus has ever put in one of its phones. Normally, it takes about a hour and a half to fully charge your new device. In my usage, the battery lasted for two days of moderate usage; watching YouTube snack videos, streaming a couple of movies and listening to music, playing Candy Crush for a few hours and of course, the usual phone functions such as calling, messaging, etc.

In summary, the OnePlus 6T is a powerful and stylish phone with top-notch performance. Highly recommended.